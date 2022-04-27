'No One Wants To Board A Sinking Ship': MP HM Exults As Prashant Kishor Dumps Congress

After Prashant Kishor declined to join Congress on Tuesday, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took a dig at the party. In a big claim, he indicated that both former CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh were against the inclusion of the poll strategist in the Sonia Gandhi-led party. Interestingly, Singh was a member of the 8-member committee set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to review Kishor's elaborate presentation on the revival of the party and the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Mishra contended that a capable person like Kishor won't board a sinking ship.

Speaking to the media, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra remarked, "I saw honourable Prashant Kishor Ji's tweet. After reading the tweet, I will congratulate Kamal Nath Ji and Digvijaya (Singh) Ji that their point of view was accepted again. The other side of the story is that Prashant Kishor is a very capable person and Congress is a sinking ship. No one wants to board a sinking ship."

Prashant Kishor rejects Congress' offer

In the last few days, a series of meetings took place at Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence in the presence of Prashant Kishor. Speaking to the media on April 16, Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal had revealed that the Indian Political Action Committee co-founder gave a detailed presentation to Gandhi on the strategy for the 2024 General Election. After an 8-member committee constituted to study Kishor's proposal submitted its report to the Congress chief, she decided to form an Empowered Action Group (EAP) 2024.

A day earlier, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala revealed that Kishor had turned down Gandhi's offer to join the party and become a member of the EAP. At the same time, he appreciated the poll strategist's efforts and suggestions given to the party. Confirming this development, Kishor opined, "In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms". This comes as a huge blow to Congress as he ran successful campaigns for BJP, AAP, RJD-JDU, Congress, YSCRP, DMK, and TMC in the past.

Speculation is rife that the deal didn't go through owing to IPAC's association with rival parties such as TRS and his insistence on sweeping reforms. While the poll strategist was tasked with Congress' election campaign for the 2022 Punjab Assembly election, he resigned from this post on August 5, 2021, citing that he wanted to take a "temporary break" from an active role in public life. Though he reportedly played a key role in TMC's Goa election campaign, the party drew a blank whereas its ally MGP joined hands with BJP after the election.