'No One Will Stay In BJP In Present Circumstances': Mukul Roy's Speaks After Rejoining TMC

Former BJP national vice president Mukul Roy gave his very first reaction after leaving the BJP and rejoining his former party Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a press conference at the Trinamool Bhawan alongside CM Mamata Banerjee. He expressed his happiness and said after a very long time he is finally with his old party members. He also stated that it was impossible for him to thrive in BJP. Roy assured that his return along with his son Subhrangshu Roy will further strengthen the TMC and glorify West Bengal. Roy was one of the first TMC leaders to switch over to BJP nearly four years back.

"I am feeling so happy to find myself at my old party. After a long time, I am with the old party members. West Bengal will be more glorified with my induction. My son and I will strengthen the party," he said.

'Could not thrive in BJP': Mukul Roy

"It was impossible for me to thrive in Bharatiya Janata Party that's why I have joined TMC today leaving BJP. In the present circumstances, no one will stay in BJP," claimed Roy after joining TMC.

Mamata Banerjee Issues Fiery Statement As Mukul Roy Rejoins TMC

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee welcomed Mukul Roy and his son in the party and asserted that there were many others on their way back. She, however, made it clear that those who jumped ship for 'BJP's money', and spoke ill of the Trinamool or tried to damage the reputation of the party, will not be accepted anymore.

"We welcome Mukul Roy. He will play an important role in the Party. Those who criticized the party, betrayed the party before elections for BJP, for money, we will not consider them," said CM Mamata.

Mukul Roy rejoins TMC

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday. Roy's induction into TMC comes in the wake of the BJP's inability to make sufficient inroads in West Bengal. He was also reportedly miffed as Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari pipped him to the Leader of the Opposition's post. Earlier, Roy's son had stirred controversy after writing on social media that one should do self-introspection before criticising the government which has come to power with people's support. This was seen as an indication that the Roy father-son duo is not on the same page as the BJP leadership.

