No Parivarwad In Congress, BJP Supports Dynasty Politics & Accuses Us: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress politician and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge rejected the theory of nepotism in the grand old party and said that no one from the Gandhi family ever became a Prime Minister or Chief Minister after the death of Rajiv Gandhi. Appreciating his party values, Kharge claimed that his party fights elections based on ideology and party members can sacrifice their life for those values. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken swipes at the Congress over 'Parivarwad' (Dynasty politics) several times, and often called them a party of one family.

Mallikarjun Kharge said, "There is no 'Parivarwad' (Dynasty politics) in Congress, everyone in this party wants to work for the country. After Rajiv Gandhi, no one ever became the Prime Minister or Chief Minister from that family. Congress has always fought elections on idealogy and we can sacrifice our life for that too."

Attacking the BJP, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the saffron party has inducted dynast politicians from other parties and accused them of 'Parivarwad'. Kharge was hinting at leaders like Jitin Prasada, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Suvendu Adhikari who had a political lineage. "BJP supports dynasty politics and then levels allegations against us. BJP has inducted politicians from other parties who come from dynasty politics," the leader of Opposition asserted.

Fight erupts over Dynastic politics

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had earlier slammed the Congress for helping dynasts and said that there were two Indias; one before Modi and one after Modi. He claimed that in India, before Modi only dynasts were progressing while after Modi came to power, India achieved 'unprecedented prosperity.' The statement was made by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to the statement in Lok Sabha, NCP MP Supriya Sule claimed that Tejasvi Surya's uncle is an MLA from Karnataka. She further said, "An honourable member of this House mentioned dynasty. I would like to ask a small question, who is Ravi Subramaniam? Pritam Munde, Poonam Mahajan, Hina Gavit, Raksha Khadse, Sujay Vikhe-Patil. Who are Jyotiraditya Scindia, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan? These are all very good friends of mine. I am proud of them."

The Nationalist Congress Party is in alliance with Shiv Sena and Indian National Congress in Maharashtra under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

