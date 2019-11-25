No Permission From Sharad Pawar, No Details: Bhujbal & Ajit Pawar Hold Mystery Meeting

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal commenting on a discussion that he held with Ajit Pawar stated that "Details of the meetings can not be disclosed." Bhujbal further stated, "Ajit Pawar has not taken charge as Deputy Chief Minister and there is still hope for his return."

'I have not taken Sharad Pawar's permission'

Jayant Patil was also present at the meeting, Bhujbal added, "We had a brainstorming session. We are making efforts and we are already with the Congress and Shiv Sena. All I can say that a way will come out in a positive manner." On being questioned if the reconciliation attempt with Ajit Pawar was on the direction of Sharad Pawar, Bhujbal stated, "I have not taken Sharad Pawar's permission."

Pawar had made his intent clear

Making his intent clear and hinting at an alliance of BJP and NCP in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that both parties will provide a stable government in the state. Taking to Twitter right after thanking the BJP leaders, he said that there is no need to worry as 'all is well'. He maintained that he is an NCP leader and Sharad Pawar is their leader. Even as all the MLAs believed to be at his side, are said to have returned to Sharad Pawar, the use of the term "our" by Ajit Pawar raises many questions. The deputy CM also said that he will always be an NCP leader and both parties will work towards the "welfare of the State and its people." He thanked the people of the state for their support and urged for patience.

I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader.



Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

