'No Personal Interest,' Says Tejashwi Yadav On Opposition Unity Efforts

Why you're reading this: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday, that there is "no personal interest" linked to the efforts that are made behind the formation of strong opposition unity, but to defeat the Bharatiya Janta Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha election for the betterment of the country.

3 things you need to know:

With only a year left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the opposition parties are working to create an opposition front.

Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Left leaders have agreed to attend the meeting called by Nitish Kumar.

JDU President Lalan Singh has clarified that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is not a contender for the Prime Minister post.

What did Tejashwi say about forming opposition unity?

Tejaswi Yadav said, "We have to fight those people who are destroying democracy and the constitution and want to change history. We do not have any personal interests. We have taken this decision for the betterment of the country. They (BJP) lost Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and will lose the upcoming state elections as well," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on opposition unity.

Earlier, Tejashwi had said that nearly 15 political parties are expected to join the meeting, where discussions will be held to establish a foundation for the collaboration of like-minded opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led central government.

Opposition parties to hold a meeting on June 23 in Patna

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in a bid to form a strong opposition, has called in a meeting that will be held on June 23 in Patna and will be attended by several chief ministers and opposition leaders like MK Stalin, Rahul Gandhi, and Malikarjun Kharge, among others. The purpose of the meeting is to gather prominent opposition leaders and strategise on mobilising opposition forces against the BJP in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is also expected that during this meeting, the opposition leaders will be discussing the action plan for the coming together of like-minded opposition parties against PM Modi and the BJP government at the Centre.