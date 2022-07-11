'No Population Explosion': AIMIM's Owaisi Unmoved By UN Report As India To Eclipse China

Contradicting the United Nations' population report, AIMIM supremo Asaddudin Owaisi on Monday claimed that there is 'no population explosion' in India stating that Sanghis are spreading 'fake news'. Instead, the focus must be to ensure a healthier and more productive young population of the country, he added. Highlighting issues like unemployment and fertility rate, Owaisi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has failed miserably as the youth and children are facing a bleak future.

It is pertinent to mention that the UN report on Monday projected that India will overtake China as the world's most populous country next year.

'No population explosion': Asaddudin Owaisi

Taking to Twitter, in a series of tweets, the AIMIM chief said, "On World Population Day, Sanghis will spend time spreading fake news. The truth is India’s youth & kids face a bleak future under Modi’s rule. At least half of India’s youth are unemployed. India is home to the largest number of malnourished children in the world"

"India’s fertility rate is below replacement level. There’s no population explosion. The worry is to ensure a healthier & productive young population, on which the Modi govt has failed miserably"

Indian population to surpass that of China by 2023

Earlier today, a report by the United Nations projected that India will surpass China as the world's most populous country by 2023. The world's two most populous regions in 2022 were Eastern and South-Eastern Asia, with 2.3 billion people, representing 29% of the global population, and Central and Southern Asia, with 2.1 billion, representing 26% of the total world population.

China and India accounted for the largest populations in these regions, with more than 1.4 billion each in 2022. According to the report, India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. India, which will surpass China as the world's most populous nation by 2023, is projected to have a population of 1.668 billion in 2050, way ahead of China's 1.317 billion people by the middle of the century.

The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world's population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050.

