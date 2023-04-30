'No Power': AAP Writes To Delhi L-G For Seeking Details Of Kejriwal's House Renovation

After Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered Chief Secretary to secure records of expenditure on the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and PWD Minister Atishi wrote a letter to the LG claimed that he has no power to "direct executive action of any kind".

A Raj Niwas order issued on April 27 cited reports on alleged "gross irregularities" in the renovation of the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the PWD.

"Lt Governor, while taking note of these media reports and keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, has desired that all relevant records in this matter be immediately secured and taken into protective custody. Subsequently, after the records are examined, a factual report in the matter be submitted within 15 days for the perusal of the lieutenant governor," said the order issued to the chief secretary of the Delhi government.

In reply, Atishi, in a letter, said, "The Lieutenant-Governor has no power whatsoever to direct executive action of any kind. Your letter dated 27.04.2023, by directing that certain records be seized and taken into protective custody and further directing the submission of a report on the same to your office, grossly oversteps the limited jurisdiction conferred on the Lieutenant-Governor's office by the constitutional scheme."

"As the people's representative, I fear this continual displacement of the constitutional scheme under Article 239AA will denude the democratic mandate of the people of Delhi. Therefore, as a constitutional functionary yourself, I request you to withdraw your communication dated 27.04.2023 and restore the scheme of governance intended by the Constitution for Delhi and its people. We hope that you will not force the elected government to approach the court once again in respect of your actions," the letter addressed to L-G VK Saxena added.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, have defended Arvind Kejriwal citing expenses on the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

According to documents accessed by PTI sources, a total of Rs 44.78 crore against a sanctioned amount of Rs 43.70 crore was spent on the addition/alternation of the Delhi CM's official residence.