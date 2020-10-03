Rahul Thunders After Meeting Hathras Victim's Kin: 'No Power Can Suppress Family's Voice'

On their second attempt, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday met the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped last month in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

"No power in the world can suppress the family's voice," Rahul Gandhi told reporters after meeting the family as he vowed to keep the ante up on the UP government till the family gets justice.

Taking direct shots at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the leader "should understand his responsibility" in the matter. "The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight."

The Congress general secretary in-charge of UP further said that the family wants a judicial inquiry into the rape case and removal of the District Magistrate as well as security. "Wherever something wrong happens, we will be there to ensure justice is served. No one can stop us," she added.

The Gandhis visited the victim's home to meet the aggrieved kin. When the Gandhis entered the victim's home, most media channels were blocked from going in including Republic TV. They were previously detained on Thursday when the attempted to enter the district on foot. The Dalit woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men, succumbed to her injuries on September 29.

While media was blocked from entering, Priyanka Gandhi went live on Facebook to stream her conversation with the victim's kin. When Gandhi consoled the victim's mother, the mother asked, "Will my daughter get justice?" Another woman seated next to the mother explained that the family had not seen the body after it was released from Safdarjung Hospital. "The way the body was thrown it was horrible." Gandhi replied, "I will talk to them" while hugging the mother. Another male voice was heard saying, "Police did not allow us to meet her only".

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was heard asking, "What did the DM threaten you with?" The male voice (presumably the victim's father or brother) was heard replying, "They threatened us and made us sign on the ex-gratia amount announced". Priyanka Gandhi i\was then seen waving her hand telling her aide to lower the camera, after which the video ended.

Meanwhile, top officials from the UP government and police, including DGP HC Awasthy and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi went to Hathras Saturday afternoon to speak to the family, and media persons were allowed to enter the village after a 48-hour ban.

On Thursday the Gandhis were stopped in UP's Greater Noida (near Delhi) and briefly taken into custody. Rahul was manhandled and pushed to the ground by the cops in that tussle, prompting indignation at the UP government's handling of opposition leaders.

About Hathras rape case

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field by four upper-caste men leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. The Allahabad High Court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the case and sought a response from senior state officials by October 12.

Yogi Adityanath meanwhile has ordered the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CM has already ordered the suspension of five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the midnight funeral. A 3-member SIT is currently probing into the alleged gangrape of the 19-year-old Dalit woman by four upper-caste men.

