No Proposal Under Consideration To Buy Crude Oil In Rupee Value: Petroleum Min In RS

Rejecting that there are any offers made by foreign countries to India, to buy crude oil, in Rupee value, the Petroleum Ministry stated that there is no proposal from Russia or any other country to India to purchase crude oil from them in domestic currency. The Minister of State for Petroleum, Rameswar Teli, was answering a query from Biju Janata Dal MP Sujeet Kumar.

The crude oil prices have gone through the roof, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. The Indian economy is highly sensitive to the price of the crude, as the country imports over 85% of its crude requirement. The war has exacerbated the challenges for India as inflation concerns have heightened amidst the demand revival, as the pandemic recedes.

The External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar replied to a similar query in the Rajya Sabha and he said, "I would like to inform the member that because of emerging problems with dealing with Russia, the GoI is examining various aspects, including the payment aspect. There is a group within the many Ministries led by the Finance Ministry to examine these matters." However, as far as Russia is concerned, he stressed upon the point, "I would like to take the opportunity to inform the House that we import very little oil from Russia, it is less than 1% of our imports. And many countries import 10-20 times of the amount that we do."

The sanctions imposed on Russia has forced the country to sell its crude products at less than market rates. Indian oil marketing companies, benefiting from the situation, has bought Russian oil at deep discounts. After Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has bought five million barrels of Russian crude oil.

Recently, head of the operational department of the Russian trade mission in India, Evgeny Ostapkevich was quoted by a Russian media outlet TASS as saying,"India may buy up to 15 mln barrels of oil from Russia before the end of 2022." He further added, the Rupee - Rubles channel can be used to accept payments. "I can say that the rubles-rupees channel really works. Colleagues from Sberbank’s branch in India confirmed it to me," Ostapkevich said, as per TASS.

It is pertinent to note that India imports almost 85% of its crude oil requirements and most of it comes from the Middle-East. America’s share is around 7%.

