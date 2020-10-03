Dharmendra Pradhan Assures MSP Won't Be Rolled Back, Slams Oppn Over Politics On Farm Laws

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, on Saturday, said that 'till the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power, there is no question about the removal of Minimum Support Price (MSP)'. This statement from the Union Minister comes as farmers from states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu are protesting against the Farm Laws.

Addressing concerns around new agriculture sector reform laws, Pradhan said people who cheated farmers in the past are 'crying fake tears' now. He added that farmers were not getting a proper price for their crop for the past 70 years, but under the new Acts, they will become independent and get a fair price for their produce.

"Till the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power, there is no question of removing MSP. To make farmers self-reliant, the government is spending Rs 1 lakh crore on agriculture infrastructure fund. People who cheated farmers in the past are crying fake tears now. They will not be successful in misleading people. The agricultural sector had not changed for the past 70 years. The free-market policy is being introduced to change that. Now farmers will get a fair price for their crops," Pradhan said.

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had also assured the farmers that the mandi(s), market yards, and MSP will be continued despite the "rumours" that are being "spread by Opposition parties.

Nation-wide protest against farm bills

Farmers from states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu are protesting against the farm bills. Farmers in Punjab have also started a three-day rail blockade against the farm bills, squatting on tracks at many places. The farmer outfits have also decided to call an indefinite rail blockade from October 1. Delhi Police has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) around India Gate and no gathering is allowed around the historic structure. This section prohibits the assembly of five or more people at a time. This decision was announced by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi after a group of over 15-20 people from Punjab Youth Congress on September 28 set a tractor on fire at India Gate while protesting against the new agricultural reform bills.

Rift over Farm Acts

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances such as war, famine, extraordinary price rise, and natural calamity of a grave nature. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the farm legislation despite being petitioned by Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, LJD, AAP, RJD, IUML, TMC, Kerala Congress(M), TRS, JD(S), CPI(M), DMK, CPI and SP. The opposition has raised concerns about the exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP.

