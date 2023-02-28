No Relief For Manish Sisodia As SC Rejects Plea Challenging CBI Arrest In Liquor Scam

The Supreme Court has rejected the plea challenging Manish Sisodia's arrest by the CBI. The apex court has ruled that it will not interfere with the matter and has advised Sisodia's legal counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi to approach the Delhi High Court. Justice Narasimha, during the argument, said that just because the arrest happened in Delhi doesn't mean they should approach the SC right away.

During the argument, Singhvi said that the CBI has not recovered any cash from Sisodia and thus questioned the arrest. He even said that the arrest was unjustified since there is no risk of the Deputy CM leaving the country. Singhvi also argued that the arrest is invalid citing CrPC Section 41 of the Arnesh Kumar judgement which says that the arrest is unvalid because Sisodia is cooperating with the investigation.

In his submissions on why the SC must hear Sisodia's plea, Singhvi further cited Article 32 of the Indian constitution which gives an individual the right to approach the apex court. He also mentioned various past judgements having SC jurisdiction in such matters as a reason to hear Sisodia's plea.

Sisodia on 5-day CBI remand

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who was arrested on February 26 for the alleged Liquor scam, approached the Supreme Court challenging his arrest and the CBI probe ordered by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI after eight hours of questioning at the agency’s headquarters in Delhi as he was not cooperating, and failed to give convincing answers about evidence pointing at his involvement in the scam, sources said. The AAP leader is currently under five days of CBI remand until March 4.

The scam is linked to the Liquor policy which was implemented in Delhi in November 2021 and was aimed to eliminate liquor mafia, black marketing, increasing sales revenue and improve consumer experience by handing over the liquor business entirely to private vendors. The revenue, according to reports, increased by 27% to Rs 8,900 crore, however, there were alleged irregularities which caught the eye of the Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. He submitted a report to LG Saxena who then ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

Sisodia submitted a plea before the SC bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud for an urgent hearing and is being represented by Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Sisodia is charged under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 477A (falsification and intention of destroying evidence) along with provisions of the Prevention Of Corruption Act including Section 7 (taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence).

According to CBI, Sisodia waived off license fees for several private liqour vendors which ultimately led to hundreds of crores of revenue loss to the exchequer. He is also said to have allegedly receive kickbacks from the vendors and that the money was used for AAP's elections campaigns. The agency further alleges that Sisodia destroyed dozens of mobile phones to get rid of the evidence. AAP members, on the other hand, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is defending Sisodia and insisting that the latter is innocent. They also say that there is no proof of his involvement in the liquor scam and it is all part of the BJP's "political vendetta."