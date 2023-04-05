No Relief For Manish Sisodia, To Stay In Jail Till April 17 In Delhi Excise Policy Case

Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, has been denied relief yet again in the alleged liquor policy scam as the Rouse Avenue Court on April 5 extended his judicial custody till April 17. The former Delhi Deputy CM will continue to remain behind bars in Tihar Jail.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case. The court has also fixed April 12 for further arguments on the bail plea of Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy case.

#WATCH | | Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being brought out of Rouse Avenue Court after the court today extended his judicial custody till April 17, 2023, in ED's money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/8ZmyT7plaI — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

His lawyer Vivek Jain while arguing in the court said that no Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case has been made against Sisodia and that Section 45 of PMLA can be applied against him only if an offence under Section 3 is made out.

"Not a single rupee has been found in Manish Sisodia's account or his family account. They have raided his home, they have checked bank accounts. They even went to his native place. There are no allegations against him as far as money laundering offence is concerned," Sisodia's representative said per ANI. "ED (Enforcement Directorate) reply opposing Manish Sisodia's bail doesn't even show he has concealed any proceeds of crime or acquired any proceeds of crime, or he projected proceeds of crime," he further said.

Sisodia “architect” of excise policy scam: Court

About a week ago, the court had rejected Sisodia's bail plea saying that the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister is the “architect” of the entire conspiracy. Special Judge MK Nagpal at the time said Sisodia's release may adversely impact the ongoing investigation and "seriously hamper" its progress. Sisodia had earlier sought bail saying he was neither a flight risk nor the CBI found anything incriminating against him in its probe into the alleged irregularities relating to the excise policy.