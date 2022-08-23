No Relief For Satyendar Jain As Judicial Custody Extended Till Aug 27; Wife Gets Bail

In a massive setback, a Delhi court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in connection with the PMLA case and extended his judicial custody till August 27. However, the former Delhi Minister's wife Poonam Jain was granted regular bail in the money laundering case with a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. She was earlier granted interim bail in the case on August 6. The hearing in connection with Jain's aide Vaibhav and Ankush Jain's bail applications will also take place on August 27. Satyendar Jain's bail application will also be heard on August 27.

It is pertinent to mention that Jain moved a fresh bail application in the court which was opposed by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday. The ED stated that the probe was at a crucial stage and the accused is an influential person who could hamper the investigation if released on bail. The agency also claimed that he could influence the witnesses who are yet to be examined in the case.

Notably, Jain has been under ED's custody for more than two and a half months now as he was arrested on May 30. At that juncture, the politician held the portfolios of Home, Health, Public Works Department, Power, Water, Industries, Urban Development, Irrigation, Flood Control, Labour and Employment.

Poonam Jain named accused in PMLA case

On August 6, Poonam Jain was granted interim bail by a Delhi court in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The Rouse Avenue Court directed the accused to be released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh in connection with the money laundering case.

On July 18, Poonam Jain was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a similar case. The central probe agency claims that Jain set up four shell companies in the years 2011-12 and 2015-16 that did no business but launder money. They allegedly laundered Rs 11.78 crore in the years 2011-12, and Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-16 through these companies. AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who is currently in judicial custody, claimed he quit as director of these companies soon after he joined politics in 2013. However, his family is said to own a majority stake in these shell companies.

The federal agency has carried out at least two rounds of searches against Jain's family members and associates since his arrest. While Poonam Jain claims to be a housewife, the Enforcement Directorate probe revealed that she transferred money to Satyendar Jain's account to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh on 28 June 2013, and Rs 20 lakh on 16 January 2015. Besides this, on January 17, 2015, Rs 16.5 lakh was transferred from her daughter's account to Satyendar Jain.

Through these shell companies, Jain purchased over 200 bighas of land on the outskirts of Delhi worth Rs 23 crore, the ED has alleged. His wife, Poonam Jain has also been named as an accused by both CBI and ED in the money laundering cases. She was earlier questioned by the Income Tax. The CBI had accused Satyender Jain of disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.68 crore.