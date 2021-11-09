'No Right To Celebrate It': Goa Congress Chief Accuses BJP Of 'butchering Democracy'

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodnkar slammed BJP while addressing a press conference at Congress House in Panaji on Monday. He said that the saffron party has been "butchering democracy on daily basis" and has no right to "Celebrate Democracy" through the initiatives like Women's Parliament. The assembly elections will be held in Goa in the month of February 2022.

"BJP which is killing democracy and democratic institutions on daily basis has no right to celebrate democracy. This exposes the doublespeak of the BJP." Referring to the Women's Parliament, Chodankar said that the Leader of Opposition was not given due respect in the event. "He should have been prominently involved in the event being Leader of Opposition but the entire event was hijacked by BJP to please their workers at taxpayers' money, he said.

The Congress leader's remarks came after the BJP-led Goa government began celebrating its 60th year of liberation on Monday. On November 8, the state government celebrated democracy and organised the National Women's Parliament to groom women leaders about the opportunities available for them at both state and Centre levels.

The GPCC Chief further said that BJP has also acted in an undemocratic way when it stole away the mandate given to Congress by people after the 2017 assembly election. "In the democratic process, people had given their mandate to Congress but BJP stole it overnight. The Speaker of Legislative Assembly allowed BJP to do midnight dacoity and when we filed disqualification petition, he took 20 months to decide on it. He decided after Supreme Court intervened and that too he gave the order legalizing the illegal merger," he added.

Chodankar stated that the Legislative Assembly Session was held only for 88 days during the last five years whereas, for a healthy democracy, the sessions should have been held at least for 200 days.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji. Additionally, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also eyeing the Goa polls and recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro into the party.

