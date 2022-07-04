'No Right To Stay In Power': Vasundhara Raje Attacks Rajasthan Govt Over Udaipur Murder

As Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot strives hard to defend the Rajasthan government on the murder of Kanhaiya, a tailor in Udaipur, her predecessor in the post, Vasundhara Raje said that such a barbaric crime was 'never before been witnessed in the state'. Speaking to the media on Monday, Raje cited how despite Kanhaiya lodging a complaint no action was taken by the administration, and instead an attempt was made to 'broker peace'.

The former CM, taking into account the same, said, " If we cannot provide security to our people there is no right to stay in government."

Udaipur murder

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed on June 28 in his shop in Udaipur by two cleaver-wielding men -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- who posted a grisly video of the crime online. In the video, Akhtari and Ghouse taking responsibility, boasted of teaching 'a lesson' to Kanhaiya for a post he reportedly made on social media supporting Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended over a controversial remark she made during a debate on national television.

The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on June 30 and one- Wasim Attari was nabbed on July 4, for being involved in the conspiracy to 'avenge the insult to Islam' over a post shared on social media supporting Nupur Sharma after her controversial remarks. The arrested accused are said to be linked with the Pakistan-based organization Dawat-i-Islaami.

With the Pakistan angle emerging, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs took over the probe and registered a case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) & 34 of IPC and Sections 16, 18 & 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA). On July 4, the Director-General of NIA Dinkar Gupta briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the progress made by the agency in the case. The meeting lasted for over 40 minutes.