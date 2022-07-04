'No Right To Stay In Power': Vasundhara Raje Attacks Rajasthan Govt Over Udaipur Murder

Quick links:
Image: PTI
As Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot strives hard to defend the Rajasthan government on the murder of Kanhaiya, a tailor in Udaipur, her predecessor in the post, Vasundhara Raje said that such a barbaric crime was 'never before been witnessed in the state'. Speaking to the media on Monday, Raje cited how despite Kanhaiya lodging a complaint no action was taken by the administration, and instead an attempt was made to 'broker peace'.
The former CM, taking into account the same, said, " If we cannot provide security to our people there is no right to stay in government."
Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed on June 28 in his shop in Udaipur by two cleaver-wielding men -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- who posted a grisly video of the crime online. In the video, Akhtari and Ghouse taking responsibility, boasted of teaching 'a lesson' to Kanhaiya for a post he reportedly made on social media supporting Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended over a controversial remark she made during a debate on national television.
The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on June 30 and one- Wasim Attari was nabbed on July 4, for being involved in the conspiracy to 'avenge the insult to Islam' over a post shared on social media supporting Nupur Sharma after her controversial remarks. The arrested accused are said to be linked with the Pakistan-based organization Dawat-i-Islaami.
With the Pakistan angle emerging, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs took over the probe and registered a case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) & 34 of IPC and Sections 16, 18 & 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA). On July 4, the Director-General of NIA Dinkar Gupta briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the progress made by the agency in the case. The meeting lasted for over 40 minutes.