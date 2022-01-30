No Room For Shiv Sena-BJP Union, Says Sanjay Raut; 'MVA Is Maharashtra's Political Future'

Closing all doors to its former ally, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday dismissed speculations about an "under the table deal" for a reunion with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and maintained that the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is the political future of Maharashtra.

In his latest weekly column of the party's mouthpiece Saamana, Raut recalled that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his address to Shiv Sainiks on January 23 had turned the tables on the BJP, which was 'criticizing' him over his illness.

Thackeray, who underwent a cervical spine surgery a couple of months ago, had recently slammed the BJP over its "hypocrisy" and "double standards" on Hindutva and elaborated on how the Shiv Sena had "wasted 25 years in alliance with the BJP."

'No possibility of a Shiv Sena-BJP reunion'

"(Uddhav Thackeray's) speech conveyed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, is the political future of Maharashtra, and there is no truth in speculations that there was an 'under the table deal' happening between the Shiv Sena and BJP and they could get back together," Raut said.

CM Thackeray's remarks and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's response to it make the state's politics clear and there is no room for confusion, he added.

In a sharp retort to Thackeray, Fadnavis had claimed the Shiv Sena grew politically when it was in alliance with the BJP.

"There is no possibility of a Shiv Sena-BJP reunion after Fadnavis's response," said Raut, who is the executive editor of Saamana.

He asserted that the MVA alliance is here to stay and the BJP will have to spend the next many years around the Raj Bhavan, approaching the governor over various issues of the state.

The Shiv Sena had snapped ties with the BJP after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls over differences on the chief ministerial post. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party later forged an alliance with the NCP and Congress to form government in the state.

Sanjay Raut said the recent Nagar panchayat election results in Maharashtra should act as a guideline to both the ruling MVA and the opposition BJP in the state. "The BJP did get more seats, but the MVA parties collectively were ahead of the BJP. This shows that whenever the state Assembly elections are held, the "MVA's majority of 170 seats (out of total 288 seats in the House) will remain," he said.

(With inputs from agency)