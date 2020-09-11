'No Rule Of Law In Maha': BJP MLA Who Came To The Aid Of Ex-Navy Officer Thrashed By Goons

A BJP legislator who came to the aid of a 62-year-old Navy veteran allegedly thrashed by Shiv Sena supporters said that the party will stand against the Maharashtra government's efforts to muzzle dissent.

Kandivali East BJP MLA, Atul Bhatkhalkar, was approached by the family of Madan Sharma, a retired Navy officer, after the veteran was brutally thrashed for sharing a satirical cartoon on CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday. The MLA was the first leader to share the CCTV footage of the incident on Twitter, which triggered outrage against the Sena government.

Speaking to Republic TV, Bhatkhalkar recounted how the incident played out and his role in the episode. "Madan Sharma just forwarded a cartoon on a society group. Sena people came at around 12 pm and called him at the gate and thrashed him. Then they went to the police to demand action against Sharma under the IT (Information Technology) Act because he offended the CM. So the police came to his house knocking to detain him. Then his daughter talked to me and I inquired and asked the police how can they arrest him? I then sent some BJP workers to his residence, then went to the police station to lodge an FIR."

Calling the current political dispensation in the state 'Hitler Raj', Bhatkhalkar said that there is no rule of law in Maharashtra.

"This is a Hitler Raj in Maharashtra. There is no rule of law here. Though I want to tell Uddhav Thackeray they cannot muzzle the voice of common people, we will struggle against it."

अभिनेत्री कंगना राणावत के कार्यालय की तोड़फोड़ करके अपनी मर्दानगी दिखाने वाले सत्ताधारी शिवसेना ने अब सत्ता के मद में एक बुजुर्ग भूतपूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी मदन शर्मा को मारपीट करते हुए उनकी आंख को जबरदस्त चोट पहुंचाई है। मुख्यमंत्री घरबैठे तानाशाही चला रहे है। pic.twitter.com/qF2NVcIN55 — Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) September 11, 2020

'Called to talk, thrashed without listening'

Earlier, Madan Sharma had told Republic TV that he was called by the attackers at the gate of his residential apartment to talk over the forwarded message but was thrashed instead, without giving a chance to explain himself.

"I had forwarded a message on a society WhatsApp group that I was forwarded. Some Shiv Sena people called me to the gate to talk to me but then started thrashing me. They didn't listen to me when I told them that I had just forwarded the message. They accused me of being a BJP/RSS man," Madan Sharma recounted.

When asked if the attackers had any weapons with them, the veteran said he wasn't sure though his doctor has advised him to undergo a CT scan for the head and an eye checkup as it turned red. Sharma also said he had swelling in parts of his body and was unconscious for over half an hour following the attack.

The WhatsApp forward pertained to a satirical cartoon featuring Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his MVA allies NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The Navy veteran has been admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for treatment. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in Samta Nagar Police Station in Mumbai in this connection.

