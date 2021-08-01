'No Shortage Of COVID Vaccine': Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi

Following Rahul Gandhi's criticism over the COVID vaccine shortage in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday lashed at the Congress leader and called him 'immature'. Responding to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, Manndaviya said the vaccination drive in the country is set to get a major boost this month, asking the Congress leader to be proud of India's healthcare workers and scientists.

भारत में जुलाई महीने में 13 करोड़ से अधिक टीके लगाए गए हैं।



इस महीने इसमें और तेजी आने वाली है। इस उपलब्धि के लिए हमें अपने स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों पर गर्व है।



अब तो उन पर और देश पर आपको भी गर्व होना चाहिए। https://t.co/fgdifM26k6 — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 1, 2021

Mansukh Mandaviya slams Rahul Gandhi over COVID vaccine shortage

Remarking that he has heard that Rahul Gandhi is one of those 13 crore people vaccinated in July, the Union Health Minister said, "But neither you said a word our scientists, nor did you appeal to citizens to get themselves vaccinated." Asserting that the Congress leader is indulging in petty politics in the name of vaccination, Mandaviya said, "there is no shortage of vaccines, but you lack maturity."

This comes after Rahul Gandhi earlier during the day had slammed the Centre over the central government over the alleged vaccine shortage across the country. In a tweet in Hindi, Congress Gandhi had said that even July has gone, but the vaccine shortage hasn't gone away.

Meanwhile, as per the Ministry of Health, more than 49,49,89,550 vaccine doses have been provided to the States and UTs so far, and further 8,04,220 doses are in the pipeline for supply.

Current COVID situation in India

India has so far recorded over 3,16,55,824 positive cases, out of which, 3,08,20,521 have successfully recovered and 4,24,351 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 41,831 new cases, 39,258 fresh recoveries and 541 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India is 4,10,952.

As far as the vaccination tally of the country is concerned, over 46,77,40,023 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered, out of which, 36,50,87,564 are first doses and 10,26,52,459 are the second dose.

(Image: PTI)