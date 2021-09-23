No Sikh Should Be Called 'Khalistani, Anti-national': Puri Asks Mufti 'not To Generalise'

No Sikh should be called anti-national or Khalistani, asserted Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri while slamming the recent "Khalistani" remark made by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti. The minister advised the PDP chief not to generalise the whole community on the basis of some misguided people. "No Sardar (Sikh) should be called anti-national or Khalistani. You can't generalise on the basis of some misguided people," the Union Minister said while speaking to ANI.



Watch video on remarks made by Mufti and Hardeep Puri:

Addressing a press conference on 22 September, Tuesday, Mufti had said that the Centre was creating a divide between Hindu and Muslims. She said, according to the saffron party, only they are Hindustani and Sardars are Khalistani and Kashmiris are Pakistani. "Those in Delhi are using Jammu and Kashmir as a laboratory and are experimenting here. Leaders like Nehru and Vajpayee had a vision for Jammu and Kashmir but the Central government creates a divide between Hindu and Muslims. Sardars are now Khalistani, we are Pakistani, only BJP is Hindustani...," said Mufti during the presser. Further, she said that the government was busy changing the names of the schools and colleges but was not taking care of children who were unemployed.

"Delimitation exercise is being done haphazardly. They are only changing names (naming schools after martyrs) but children will not get employment by changing names. They (Centre) talk about Taliban, Afghanistan but not about farmers, unemployment...," Mufti alleged. Slamming Mufti over her critical remarks, the Union Minister said that the people wearing turbans were serving the country at the borders and her remarks would be an insult to them. Further, Puri said that he felt proud that he was a member of such a political party that cares about national unity and integrity. The reply from Puri came after Mufti targeted the BJP asking, "Is BJP is "Hindustan" or represents the whole country?"

'Removal of Tricolour from PDP office no big deal'; Mufti sparked controversy

On Tuesday, Mufti sparked controversy after the tricolour flag went missing from her party office in Jammu and Kashmir. When asked about the missing national flag from the PDP office, the former Chief Minister said it is not a big issue to discuss, suggesting that the government raise matters such as poverty and farmers' welfare instead. Referring to the Central Government's free ration scheme and the banners carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photos, she said, "You display banners with food grains that have been produced by the same farmers whom you persecute." "Why don't you talk about their issues? she asked."

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)