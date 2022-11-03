'No Smoke Without Fire': BJP Offers Cryptic Response On Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot Tussle

As the war of words between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot continued unabated on Wednesday, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia offered a cryptic response. Taking to Twitter, he quipped, "There is no smoke without a fire", thus hinting that all is not well within Rajasthan Congress. Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal contended that the governance in the state was adversely affected by the tussle between the Gehlot and Pilot camps. While maintaining that it is an internal matter of Congress, he contended that Pilot is worried about losing out on the CM's post.

Moreover, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya remarked, "Pilot knows of the deep distrust between Gehlot and now Congress President Kharge, who was humiliated by the former when he recently visited Rajasthan as an observer. MLAs close to Gehlot had refused to meet him. Pilot is hoping that Kharge, backed by the Gandhis, will sting."

Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot tussle

A day earlier, Pilot cried foul over PM Modi's praise for the Rajasthan Chief Minister. Addressing a function at Banswara in Rajasthan on November 1 in the presence of Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the PM said, "As the CM, Ashok Ji and I worked together. Ashok Ji was the seniormost among the group of CMs. He is the seniormost CM now. Even now, among the people sitting on the stage, Ashok Ji is one of the senior CMs".

Reacting to this, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot opined, "The statements by the PM and the way he praised (Gehlot) is a very interesting sequence of events. Because the PM had praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in the House in a similar manner. And we saw what happened after that. It was a very interesting development yesterday. It should not be taken so lightly". This was seen as a hint that Gehlot might walk in the footsteps of Ghulam Nabi Azad who quit Congress after launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and formed the Democratic Azad Party in September.

The Rajasthan CM retorted, "They should not make such remarks. KC Venugopal has asked everybody in the party to not make any such remarks. We want that everybody should follow discipline."