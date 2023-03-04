No Special Treatment: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Comes Down Hard On Dynastic Politics

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spoke exclusively with the Republic on March 3. The BJP leader spoke on a range of events and issues, including the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), dynastic politics, and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Khattar, talking about dynastic politics, said he has changed the definition of 'family' in the state of Haryana since he came to power in 2014. He said, “I have been working in Haryana as a social worker since 1980. I have seen several leaders who did a lot for their families. However, I have never given priority to such practice."

"Since we came to power, I have changed the definition of family politics. The people in my family don’t get special treatment. The people of Haryana are my family and we give priority to everyone’s problems without any discrimination," he added.

The BJP leader also went on to highlight that his brother-in-law had high hopes for him when he became the Chief Minister. However, he made it clear to his family that no special treatment will be given to anyone. “Even if anyone from my family has to meet me during working hours, they are not allowed to visit the CM’s residence. I listen to their problems in the common government offices where other people are also present.”

Haryana CM on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

While commenting on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a prison sentence in Haryana’s Sunaria jail and was granted parole for 40 days ahead of the Adampur by-poll, Khattar said if some politicians of his party or the people go to visit him or follow him, then it's their personal faith and he has no right to comment or interfere.

When asked about the legal angle in the Ram Rahim case, Khattar, said, “I don’t have any rights to comment or interfere in anyone’s faith. When it comes to the legal angle, the decision of granting him parole was taken by the court and the case is also in the court of law. The lawyers had their points to make and the court announced its judgement. As a CM, I don’t have any right to comment or interfere in the matter.”

Haryana CM on Uniform Civil Code

Manohar Lal Khattar also went on to support the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and stated that it should be implemented in the country or else there will be problems in the future. He said, “UCC will lead to fewer conflicts in the country and it will give specific recognition to the people. Politics is happening on this too, but there should not be any politics on UCC as it’s in the interest of people.”

The Uniform Civil Code calls for the formulation of one law for the country that would apply to all religious communities, even in matters of inheritance, marriage, divorce and adoption. It comes under Article 44 of the Constitution, which also suggests that every state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens. The BJP became the first national party that promised in the 2019 general elections that UCC will be implemented if it comes to power.