'No Split In NCP': Sunil Tatkare From Ajit Pawar's Camp Explains Status Quo To Republic

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faced a split earlier this month after Ajit Pawar sided with the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) with a few rebel MLAs. While Ajit Pawar took oath as the new Deputy CM, his accomplices were appointed as ministers in the Shinde cabinet. At a time when both Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit claim to be leading the 'real' NCP, Republic TV got in touch with Sunil Tatkare, who was appointed as the NCP Maharashtra President on July 4.

Tatkare asserted that whatever unfolded last week is 'not a split' in the NCP since a majority of the MLAs are now backing Ajit Pawar. Notably, Tatkare is one of the NCP leaders apart from Praful Patel who was ousted by Sharad Pawar on July 2 for "anti-party activities."

Besides, the rebels who walked away with Ajit Pawar were Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil.

'It's not a split,' says new Maharashtra NCP chief

"First of all I want to state that it is not a split. A majority of the people in the NCP took a decision (to join Shinde govt)," Tatkare clarified. "We have filed a petition to the Central Election Commission. By the majority, we have decided to join the government," he said.

When asked if the Ajit Pawar faction tried convincing NCP founder Sharad Pawar to also join the NDA government, Tatkare shared what happened after CM Eknath Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray.

"When Eknath Shinde left with a majority of the Shiv Sena, and when the MVA government was almost on the verge of going down, we wrote a letter with the signature of all the MLAs and MLCs, including Jayant Patil," Tatkare said. "We requested Pawar Sahab that we wanted to join the BJP-led government. Pawar Sahab (then) appointed a three-member committee; unfortunately, it could not work out at that time. But now on 30th June, we took a decision on the majority and ultimately we joined on 2nd July," he added.

'Election Commission's decision will be in our favour'

When asked about NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leaders like Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad calling the Ajit Pawar camp 'illegal' and unconstitutional,' Tatkare said that his side is waiting for a response from the Election Commission on the petition they filed on June 30. The petition mentioned that Ajit Pawar has the backing of a majority of NCP MLAs and that he has already been unanimously chosen as the party President. "We believe strongly that our decision will come in our favour," he said while refusing to disclose the number of MLAs on his side. About the Maharashtra cabinet expansion, Tatkare refused to talk in detail but said that it will happen soon.