'No Such Proposal Is Under Consideration', Says MoS Nityanand Rai On TN Bifurcation Claims

Putting and end to speculations regarding the bifurcation of Tamil Nadu, the Centre on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that there are no proposals in consideration regarding the matter. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that “presently no such proposal is under consideration” for the bifurcation of Tamil Nadu. The minister was responding to two Tamil Nadu MPs who enquired if the government was considering any proposal to bifurcate any state in the country.

MoS dismisses claims of Tamil Nadu bifurcation

The Centre has now put an end to all rumours surrounding the bifurcation of Tamil Nadu and the creation of Kongu Nadu. Speaking during the ongoing Monsoon Session in Lok Sabha, two Tamil Nadu MPs, DMK's S Ramalingam and IJK's TR Paarivendhar put forth questions regarding the proposal to bifurcate any state, including Tamil Nadu. In their query, the MPs also sought reasons, purpose and motives for such bifurcations, under consideration by the government. However, the Centre in its reply put aside all speculations and said that there are no such proposals on its table right now.

Nityanand Rai, in his reply to the questions, said, "Demands and representations are received from time to time from various individuals and organisations for the creation of new states. The creation of a new state has wide ramifications and a direct bearing on the federal polity of our country. Government moves on the matter of the formation of new states after taking into consideration all relevant factors. Presently no such proposal is under consideration." The reply came after talks had erupted following Union Minister L Murugan's portfolio stated 'Kongu-Nadu in it.

The Tamil Nadu bifurcation controversy

Earlier in June, a controversial debate stroked off in the state of Tamil Nadu regarding the bifurcation of the state. The speculations first began after the profile of Minister of State in the for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan mentioned him as a hailer of ‘Kongu Nadu’, known as the western region of Tamil Nadu. The profile released by the BJP started off the controversy, which was then put to an end by the minister himself, who claimed it to be a ‘clerical mistake’.

“It is a clerical mistake. There is no need to talk about the issue anymore. It is over. Let us not talk about the issue,” MoS Murugan had said. The Kongu region comprises the seven western districts of the state. The AIADMK-PMK-BJP alliance had earlier won 33 of the total 50 seats in the region while the DMK alliance took the power of almost all of the remaining regions. The mention of ‘Kongu Nadu’ had arose doubts in the minds of the opposition who claimed the government to be planning another ‘separation’ among states.

