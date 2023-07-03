No Support From Sharad Pawar For Ajit, Party MLAs' Defection: Awhad

Amid speculation that the sudden turn of events yesterday (July 2) in Maharashtra, wherein 9 NCP MLAs joined the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition, had the backing of the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the newly appointed chief whip of NCP Jitendra Awhad outrightly refuted such claims and said the party has sent a disqualification notice to the Assembly Speaker with the names of all the MLAs who joined the state Cabinet.

"NCP's biggest leader is Sharad Pawar. Is he with them (MLAs who defected to the ruling coalition)? Party means Sharad Pawar. The 'watch' (party symbol) means Sharad Pawar, the party flag means Sharad Pawar. The party will only support people supported by Sharad Pawar. He is not with them," said Awhad speaking to news agency ANI. Notably, there was speculation that the NCP patriarch gave his complete backing to all the 9 MLAs, including his nephew Ajit Pawar, on their decision to join the ruling BJP–Shiv Sena coalition.

Disqualification notice sent to Speaker, EC

Later, speaking to Republic TV, Awhad said, "The disqualification petition (of the 9 MLAs who defected from the NCP) has been sent to the Speaker. The Election Commission has also been informed about the disqualification petition." He later stated, "Action will be taken against Praful Patel (working president of NCP). Mr Pawar has categorically given these names (of 9 MLAs). It means he has made up his mind that what he has to do."

A huge setback hit the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its chief, Sharad Pawar, yesterday as his nephew, Ajit Pawar, resigned from the post of Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra. In a surprising turn of events, Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government and was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Along with him, leaders among the top brass of the party, such as Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, also jumped ship and broke ranks with the party.

The other MLAs who joined the ruling coalition as ministers include Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif, Dharmobaba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, and Anil Patil.