'No Talks With Terrorists': BJP Slams Congress' Saifuddin Soz Over Remarks On J&K Killings

Bharatiya Janata Party has criticised the remarks of Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on the civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP Kashmir Affairs Incharge Sunil Sharma said that the National Conference, PDP and Congress are trying to politicise the issue and stated that no talks will be held with terrorists.

Earlier, Soz said that Muslims who picked up guns should be heard and claimed that dialogue is a solution for everything. Reacting to his statement, Sharma said, "NC, PDP, Congress and others are trying to do politics now. This is disgraceful coming from a senior leader like Soz. No talks with terrorists will happen, be it at any cost."

He said that the BJP government and Home Minister Amit Shah have a clear vision and said that no talks will be held with terrorists. "Those who pick up the gun will be dealt the same way; no talks will happen," Sharma said.

Lalit Ambardar, a Kashmir Pandit and activist, said, "It's not surprising at all that Saifuddin Soz is saying this. They have an anti-India club where all of them keep advocating talks with terrorists."

Kashmir civilian killing: Congress leader says 'dialogue is everything'

Amid the recent attacks on Hindus in the valley, Soz said that the majority community here- Muslims- is shaken to the core. "They are sad it's being thought that they were killed by someone from Muslim community by youth who took up weapons. But even they have something to say and should be heard," he said.

The Congress leader went on to add "Dialogue is the solution to everything. We have Army and para forces here, but it can be done only when Modi ji and his colleagues understand that they will have to speak with the people and political parties of Kashmir. Nobody among the general public supports violence or these deaths."

Makhan Lal Bindroo & two other civilians were killed by terrorists in the valley

A renowned medical stone owner and Kashmir Pandit in Srinagar, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was shot dead by terrorists outside his pharmacy earlier this week. He was shot at point-blank range. Within an hour after killing Bindroo, a non-local street hawker, Virender, was shot dead. Mohammad Shafi Lone, a civilian, was the third victim of the terrorists in the Bandipora area. The heinous killings of three civilians in the valley have shocked residents of the valley with the minority Kashmir Pandits asking for security cover from the UT administration.

Image: @Sunil_SharmaBJP-Twitter/ANI