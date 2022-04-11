No untoward incident in WB on Ram Navami : Mamata

Kolkata, Apr 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said that the state did not witness a single untoward incident on Ram Navami this year, while several were reported from different parts of the country.

Opposition BJP has alleged that there was a scuffle during a Ram Navami procession in neighbouring Howrah on Sunday.

The state police had denied any such inxident.

Banerjee said at a function here that many festivals are held in the state but it has never witnessed any untoward incident.

"Ram Navami was celebrated here as well as in the entire country. There were several incidents in different parts of the country. Has there been a single incident in West Bengal?" Banerjee said.

"We organise several festivals here but not a single unowrad incident has been reported," she said.

The BJP has, however, alleged that there was a scuffle during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah on Sunday.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought a report from the chief secretary on it saying it highlighted the "nose diving law and order scenario" in the state.

The state police has denied any such incident in Howrah. PTI SCH KK KK KK

