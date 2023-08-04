'No Use Of Opposition Bloc, PM Modi To Return With Full Majority In 2024': Amit Shah In LS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the discussion of Delhi Services Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, slammed the Opposition coalition–I.N.D.I.A and said that there is no use of this alliance since Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come back to power again with the full majority.

Amit Shah spoke in the Lok Sabha after the House took up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage. He also hit out at the Opposition for backing the Delhi government led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and appealed to the Opposition MPs to “think about Delhi, not the alliance.”

In the lower house, Amit Shah said, "I request to all the parties not to support or oppose any Bill or Act just for getting the support of any party. This type of politics should not be done. There are various ways to form an alliance. Acts and Bills are tabled in the country’s interest. You only think about your alliance. For you (The opposition), it does not matter if anything happens in Delhi, or if a minister does anything. You do not think about corruption. You have to support because you have to form an alliance. I request the members of the Opposition to think about Delhi, don’t think about the alliance. Even after they (the opposition) formed an alliance, Narendra Modi will become PM again with a full majority. So, don’t sacrifice the people’s welfare for your alliance, because there is no use of it. People are watching everything.”

Amit Shah's advice to Congress

Targetting AAP, he asked the Congress to walk on the right path since the Kejriwal-led party will not be a part of the alliance after the Bill on Delhi services gets passed.

The Home Minister said, "I have tabled the Bill before the House and want that a discussion should take place with neutrality. I want to say to Congress, that they (AAP) will not be part of your alliance once the Bill will be passed. So, please do whatever is right.”

He came down heavily on the Opposition alliance, and said that it will not get people’s support merely by constituting a bloc.

He said, "If you think that to form the alliance, you will get the support and faith of the people, so there is nothing like that. You got their faith, but the way the UPA government worked in the last 10 years of its tenure and committed the corruption of 12 lakh cr, that is why they (UPA) are sitting there (in Opposition) and I am saying it again that you are supporting the Delhi government over the ordinance just for your alliance, then people are watching this and you have to pay for this in the next elections."

Delhi government against the Bill to hide its 'corruption'

Shah further alleged that the Delhi Government is opposing the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to hide its ‘corruption’.

“Problem is not with the rights of transfer postings, but they (AAP) want to hide their corruption after taking the control of vigilance,” he added.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, allows the Central Government to make rules related to the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and various other conditions of services of officers.

