No Vora Signatures, Kharge Only AJL Employee, But Cong Says 'propaganda Against Gandhis'

After Republic TV's big expose in the National Herald case, Congress responded to the exclusive revelations made by Republic TV. On Friday, sensational revelations in the case involving top Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were made. Firstly, Gandhis didn't produce a single document that showed Motilal Vohra took any decisions as far as the financial transactions of AJL are concerned.

Secondly, Mallikarjun Kharge is the only employee of the Young Indian company which in total has only two shareholders - Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and suspicious transactions by the shell company - Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi questioned the source of information and claimed that the court will decide what is right. He added that this is an attempt to demoralise the Gandhi family and finish off the Congress party.

"Whatever facts you are providing, how do you know these things? Whether the department has given you this fact and who will decide what is wrong and what is right? Only the court's verdict will decide what is right. It is nothing but propaganda against Gandhi's family. They want to demoralise the Gandhi family and finish the Congress party. They want to make allegations that Congress is a corrupt party. It is very unfortunate," said the Congress leader. Alvi further said, "ED should not disclose anything to any media until and unless things are decided by the court. In more than 70% of cases conducted by the CBI, the court has released them in criminal cases. I remember in Gujarat around 119 people were arrested and the entire media called them terrorists but they were released after 20 years. Who was responsible?"

'Propaganda against Gandhi family & Congress': Rashid Alvi

The Congress leader added, "All the media and channels are propagating against Gandhi's family, if they have done something wrong they will be arrested then why the government is not arresting Sonia and Rahul Gandhi? We have been in power for 55 years and so many governments came into power. Whatever is happening today, nothing of this sort has ever happened under any regime, even if we went against any government during Atal Vihari Bajpayee's governance. It is a democracy. Don't make it propaganda."

"This case has been pending for the last 10 to 12 years and now the ED is in hurry and that too during the Parliament session asking an important Parliamentarian to appear before it, Why? After a week the session will be over. If and definitely, the court will decide Doodh ka Doodh Paani Ka Paani (At the end whatever is wrong will be proved to be wrong and vice versa), will this government, Prime Minister, his ministers, and ED will then apologise to the Gandhi family?"

Sensational Revelations in National Herald scam

Part 1: Congress' blame Vora strategy flops

During the ED questioning, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi had told the central agency that the former Congress treasurer Motilal Vora was responsible for all the transactions pertaining to the Young Indians acquisition of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) assets worth hundreds of crores from Congress.

Part 2: AJL - A One-employment operation

A day after the Young Indian Pvt Ltd’s office at Herald House was sealed by the ED, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was summoned. As per the sources, ED had a reason for calling Kharge as he is the only employee of the Young Indian. He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, which in total has only two shareholders- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Part 3: Shell company nexus

A Kolkata-based company called Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd's is also under ED's scanner as it is suspected to be the shell company in AJL scam. Dotex company made suspicious transactions and provided unsecured loans worth Rs 1 crore to Young Indian firm linked to Sonia Gandhi.

The money was used to take over the commercial assets of AJL. Congress, again and again, has claimed that Dotex is now controlled by a prominent industrialist. However, Republic has learnt from the ED that does not matter, what matters is who was controlling the company when the lumpsum amount was sanctioned as a loan and whether was it a shell company.

