No Words, Only Action: WB Guv Vows Panchayat Poll Miscreants Will Be Dealt With Strictly

West Bengal Governor V Ananda Bose on Thursday (June 15), responded to the violence during the filing of nominations for the upcoming Panchayat polls and assured that "effective and corrective" action will be taken against those responsible. Three people were killed in violence during the final day of nomination filing for the Panchayat elections scheduled for July 8. "No words, only action. Wait and watch. You will see effective action, concrete action. That is all I can say now," said Bose.

Condemning the violence in the state, Governor Bose issued a statement and said, "Shocked to hear that the death toll in pre-election Bengal is increasing. It is revolting that the media is also under attack by the hooligans. Victory in Elections should depend on the count of votes not the count of dead bodies."

He further added, "When the fourth estate is under attack it means democracy is under attack. It means the common man is under attack. It means the Constitution is under attack. It means the new generation is under attack." The Governor emphasised the miscreants will be put behind bars and the violence will be dealt with a heavy hand. "At any cost, violence will be eradicated and made the first casualty of this Panchayat elections. No one, howsoever high and mighty they fancy themselves to be, will be allowed to take the law in their hands," the Governor stated.

Pre-poll violence in Bengal

Three persons were shot dead and several others were injured as violence and arson marked the conclusion of nomination filing for the three-tier West Bengal panchayat polls slated next month. The police informed that two persons lost their lives to the violence in Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district around 30 km from Kolkata, while another youth was shot by miscreants at Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district, around 50 km from Siliguri, in the northern part of the state.

Multiple incidents of arson and violence were reported from across West Bengal on June 15, the last day for filing nominations for the July 8 Panchayat elections. As a consequence, the Calcutta HC ordered the deployment of central forces in the seven sensitive districts of the state for the free and fair conduct of the polls.

Political slugfest amid violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused BJP of inciting violence and denied the involvement of the TMC party workers in the attack. "Opposition parties are trying to create disturbances by orchestrating violence while filing nominations. They are doing it to tarnish the state's image. If they (the opposition) think they will unleash one-sided violence, then people will give a befitting reply," she said.

According to the election data, TMC has filed 50,000 nominations, BJP 46,000, and the CPI(M) and the Congress 38,000 and 11,000 respectively. The state's three-tier Panchayat election encompassing a significant electorate of approximately 5.67 crores, will exercise their franchise to choose representatives for nearly 75,000 seats in zilla parishads, panchayat samiti, and gram panchayats in the elections on July 8.