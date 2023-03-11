'Nobody Can Save Lalu Yadav And His Family': BJP's Sushil Modi On Land-for-jobs Scam

BJP MP Sushil Modi slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday alleging that the latter changes his stand at his convenience and feels that supporting Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress would help him get the post of Prime Minister. He further claimed that nobody could save Lalu Yadav and his family as the CBI has 'strong evidence' against them.

The BJP MP said, "Nitish Kumar changes easily, today he feels that by backing Lalu Yadav and Congress he can get the position of Prime Minister, then it is just what he feels. Nobody can save Lalu Yadav and his family, CBI has strong evidence against them."

The comments by the BJP leader came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's Delhi residence, and RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide Abu Dojana in Bihar's Patna in connection with the land-for-jobs scam on Friday.

The raids by ED were initiated after Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi were recently questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Bihar Chief Minister attacks BJP

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took an indirect jibe at BJP after the raids on the opposition leaders by the central agency in the state.

While interacting with the media, the Bihar CM said, "This happened in 2017. Then we (JDU-RJD) went our separate ways. Five years went by, and when we came together, raids occurred again. What can I say? Those who are being raided are answering."

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaks on Central agencies' raids on Opposition leaders, incl Tejashwi Yadav.



He says, "...This happened in 2017. Then we (JDU-RJD) went our separate ways...5 yrs went by & when we came together, raids occurred again. What can I say?..."

Lalu Yadav attacks Centre over ED raid

Lalu Prasad Yadav has also attacked the BJP-led central government over the raids conducted at Tejashwi Yadav's residence. He has claimed that his family is getting harrassed by the investigating agency in "baseless vindictive cases".

Taking to his Twitter, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "We have also seen the dark phase of Emergency. We fought that battle too. Today my daughters, little granddaughters, and pregnant daughter-in-law have been kept sitting for 15 hours by the BJP ED in baseless vindictive cases. Will BJP stoop to such a low level and fight a political battle with us?"