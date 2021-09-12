'Nobody Knows': BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar Raises Questions On Abhishek Banerjee's Assets

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued fresh summons to AITMC General Secretary and MP, Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with a money laundering case in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar on Sunday said that the ED will reveal the exact amount of money the TMC leader has accumulated and his source of income.

The Ranaghat MP said, "Nobody knows how Abhishek Banerjee possessed a huge amount of money. But now, ED will reveal the exact amount of money and how he became rich."

"Everything will be clear after the investigation"

Sarkar also raised his fingers on Banerjee's financial condition over the past few years and said,

"His financial condition was not great 10 years ago. Now how does he have crores of rupees? Everything will be clear after the investigation."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, September 11, issued fresh summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the money laundering case linked to an alleged coal pilferage scam in West Bengal. According to sources, Banerjee has been summoned by the ED for September 21. Notedly, Banerjee was summoned earlier this week by the ED on September 3 in connection with the coal mining scam. The TMC MP had arrived at the ED office on September 6 for the investigation.

Censuring the Bharatiya Janata Party, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee said, "TMC cannot be cowed down like Congress and other parties while adding that BJP's resources will fall flat no matter how much might, vigor and threat it puts in."

ED interrogates Abhishek Banerjee

The TMC leader had on Monday, September 8, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi. Banerjee was interrogated for around eight hours by the agency in relation to the alleged coal smuggling case.

After appearing before the ED, Banerjee said,

"If BJP thinks it can frighten TMC by doing all this, we will fight more vigorously. TMC cannot be cowed down like Congress or other parties. We will go to every state where BJP has killed democracy. BJP's tyranny will be defeated, Let the BJP put all its might, vigor, threat, and resources, mind my words, their resources are going to fall flat. TMC will defeat BJP in next polls."

Apart from the West Bengal CM's nephew, the agency has also summoned some IPS officers. It is being said that the IPS officers have responded to ED summons in the coal scam case.

Inputs: ANI

Picture: ANI, PTI