'Nobody Should Give Ultimatums, It's Not A Dictatorship': Ajit Pawar Slams Raj Thackeray

'Nobody should give ultimatums, this is not a dictatorship', Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar remarked on Thursday. With Raj Thackeray refusing to back down on his loudspeaker proclamation, Pawar hit out at the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief saying that a state runs on the basis of 'laws', not 'ultimatums'.

"Nobody should give ultimatums, this is not a dictatorship. If you want to give an ultimatum, do that within the four walls of your home to your family members, do it. But if someone is making such statements publicly, then remember, state governments and the country run as per laws and the Constitution where rules are the same for all," said Ajit Pawar.

'No one should give us ultimatums': Pawar

Discussing the law and order situation in Maharashtra, the NCP leader shared that sounds from the loudspeakers had been reduced in several locations in the last 2-3 days. He also urged decibels should be adhered to keeping in line with the Supreme Court order, and necessary permissions should be taken by religious places.

"If permissions for loudspeakers are not taken, we will take action against concerned people. Kakad aarti (held before dawn) of Shirdi was closed after the loudspeaker issue. Sounds from the loudspeakers have reduced in last 2 to 3 days," he stated.

He also discussed the crackdown on MNS activists across the, and how rules were violated during Raj Thackeray's May 1 rally. "Police will take proper action if they find something inappropriate so one should give us ultimatum. This is not a dictatorship, where you give an ultimatum. We have registered FIRs against some MNS workers and issued them notices. These people disturbed the peace of Maharashtra."

Raj Thackeray vows to continue protests

With MNS workers being detained across the state, Raj Thackeray on Wednesday, May 4 assured that his loudspeaker protest would not just be a one-day affair. Over 1,000 MNS activists were detained, while prohibitory notices were issued to another 14,000 workers to prevent them from playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. "Our aandolan will continue, it’s not a battle for just one day. Hanuman Chalisa will continue if people violate laws," the MNS chief said in a press conference.

It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue: MNS chief Raj Thackeray pic.twitter.com/mALQFfy0WF — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Thackeray and the organizers of his May 1 rally have been booked by the Aurangabad police over certain 'objectionable statements' made by him. A non-bailable warrant has also been issued against him in connection with a 14-year-old case, which the Sangli Police has urged the Mumbai Police to implement.