Nobody Takes Him Seriously: Kiren Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks In US

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Rahul Gandhi for his comments in the US during his 10-day tour to the country. He said that he is amazed at why Rahul Gandhi speaks against the country and PM Modi in spite of the respect this country has given to the Gandhi family. Rijiju further added that the former Congress president’s remarks are not taken earnestly by the people and that anti-India forces have started promoting him. Notably, Rahul Gandhi on May 31, passed multiple remarks against the central government and PM Modi while speaking at his public engagements in California during the US visit. Meanwhile the disqualified MP today (June 1) during his interaction with the students at Stanford University said he knows that his iPhone is being tapped and also jokingly said, "Hello! Mr Modi" on his iPhone.

“Whether in India or abroad, Rahul Gandhi’s only objective is to malign the image of the country and Modi Ji. I don't understand why Rahul Ji has so much hatred towards Modi Ji and why he speaks so much against the country. He should this country gave so much to his family. It’s unimaginable for the common man, the kind of respect the people have given to his family then why does he speaks against the country? Rahul Gandhi is unable to digest the fact a common man has become the prime minister of the country. The language and the way he speaks, people don't take him seriously. The syndicate working against India keeps promoting Rahul Gandhi.”

‘This is not the first time’: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports said Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly speaking against PM Modi and the country on foreign soil and this is not the first time. Union Minister Anurag Thakur lashed out at Rahul Gandhi after the latter 'insulted' India and the new Parliament during an event in the US on May 31. "This is not the first time. This happens repetitively.

He also raised questions on the people who are organising these programs for Rahul Gandhi. "Who are the people behind these programs, who provides these platforms where anti-India words are spoken? These are the questions that were asked during his previous yatra. And this yatra has also started with insult to India," he further said.

Several BJP leaders took potshots at the former Wayanad MP for his comments that PM Modi’s ‘Dandvat pranam’ was a drama and the new parliament inauguration a ‘distraction’ from the real issues of unemployment, inflation, etc. Rajesh Gupta, VHP J&K Working President even urged the Centre to scrutinise the funding sources of the Congress leader's foreign trips. "Neither he is Indian nor he has Indian culture. He is planted by missionaries in India," Gupta said while speaking to Republic TV. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi also slammed the Congress leader and called him a 'fake Gandhi.'

'Hello! Mr Modi'

Rahul Gandhi speaking with the Stanford University students on June 1 said that he is being snooped upon and that his phone is being tapped. At one point, he said "Hello! Mr Modi" on his iPhone. "I presume my iPhone is being tapped. You need to establish rules with regard to the privacy of data information as a nation and also as an individual," he said.

"If a state decides that they want to tap your phone, no one can stop you. This is my sense," he said. "If the nation is interested in tapping the phone, then this is not a battle worth fighting. I think whatever I do and work, is available to the government," he claimed. Rahul had earlier claimed that the phones of many politicians including him are under surveillance.