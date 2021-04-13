NOC Not Issued To CM Mamata For Protesting At Gandhi Murti In Kolkata; Army's EC Clarifies

Striking yet another controversy, the Eastern Command on Tuesday confirmed that they had received an application from the ruling TMC for NOC for Gandhi statue at 9:40 am on Tuesday. However, the Eastern Command further clarified that they have not yet issued NOC to the TMC and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to protest at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata without any permission.

This latest development came after the Election Commission (EC) on Monday barred the TMC supremo for 24 hours from campaigning for West Bengal elections from 8 pm on April 12 to 8 pm on April 13.

EC issues ban on CM Mamata Banerjee for 24 hours

The EC's action was in reference to the notices issued to the WB CM pertaining to her minority vote appeal and repeated accusations against the Central Armed Police Forces. The poll body ruled that she had violated the Model Code of Conduct by making "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with a serious breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process". Moreover, it advised her to desist from making such statements during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force. Terming it as a "black day" for democracy, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien claimed on Twitter that the "EC stands for Extremely Compromised". Banerjee announced that she will sit on a dharna at the Gandhi Murti in Kolkata on Tuesday from noon in protest of the campaign ban.

Here are some of Banerjee's remarks which attracted the EC's ire:

Minority vote appeal- Speech at Tarakeswar dated April 3

"I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil who had taken money from BJP. He passes many communal comments and initiates clashes between the Hindus and the Muslims. He is one of the apostles of BJP, a comrade. The comrades of CPM and BJP is roaming around with the money given by BJP to divide minority votes. Please don't allow them to do so. Keep in mind that if the BJP comes into the government then you will be in severe danger".

Allegations against Central Armed Police Forces: Speech at Cooch Behar dated April 7

"And if CAPF creates disturbances, I tell you ladies, a group of you go and gherao them while another group will go to cast their votes. Don't waste your waste. If you engage yourself only in restraining them they will be happy that you did not cast your vote. This is their plan. It is the plan of the BJP. And your plan will be that you are not scared if they try to intimidate you coming to your village on one hand, on the other hand, you just talk to them. Talking to them will be tantamount to restrain them. You don't have to gherao them literally."

