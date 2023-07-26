Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress Stages Walkout Amid Showdown Over Manipur Issue

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "INDIA alliance is aware of its numbers in the Lok Sabha but this is not just about numbers. This is about Manipur's fight for justice. A message should go out to the brothers and sisters of Manipur that PM Modi might have forgotten Manipur but INDIA alliance stands with them in this hour of grief and we are fighting for their rights, inside the Parliament."

"We want to tell PM Modi to come to the Parliament and address the nation as this matter is not about Manipur alone anymore but it has spread over to other states as well. In the interest of national security and integrity of the country, the PM should address the country from inside the Parliament," he added.