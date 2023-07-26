Last Updated:

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress Stages Walkout Amid Showdown Over Manipur Issue

With the multi-party opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A staying firm on its demand seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Manipur, Opposition parties on Wednesday moved two no-confidence motions against the NDA government. The likelihood of them passing, however, is near-zero.

Ronit Singh
Representative Image. | (PTI)

14:45 IST, July 26th 2023
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am tomorrow, Thursday, (July 27), amid sloganeering by opposition MPs demanding PM Modi's statement on the Manipur issue. 

14:12 IST, July 26th 2023
Arjun Munda tables Bill in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister Arjun Munda moved 'The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022' in Rajya Sabha. 

 

14:02 IST, July 26th 2023
Parliament proceeding begins

The proceedings of both the houses- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resumed at 2 pm after getting adjourned amid sloganeering by opposition MPs demanding PM Modi's statement on the Manipur issue. 

 

13:55 IST, July 26th 2023
We are aware of numbers, but the fight is for Manipur: Congress

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "INDIA alliance is aware of its numbers in the Lok Sabha but this is not just about numbers. This is about Manipur's fight for justice. A message should go out to the brothers and sisters of Manipur that PM Modi might have forgotten Manipur but INDIA alliance stands with them in this hour of grief and we are fighting for their rights, inside the Parliament."

"We want to tell PM Modi to come to the Parliament and address the nation as this matter is not about Manipur alone anymore but it has spread over to other states as well. In the interest of national security and integrity of the country, the PM should address the country from inside the Parliament," he added. 

13:03 IST, July 26th 2023
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm amid unabated sloganeering by the opposition MPs demanding PM Modi's statement on the Manipur issue. 

 

12:43 IST, July 26th 2023
Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge writes to HM Amit Shah on Manipur issue

LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the logjam in the Parliament over the Manipur issue. "We have been urging the Prime Minister to come and speak in the Parliament but it seems that will hurt his prestige. We are committed to the people of this country and we will pay all price for it...Despite being in power for long, we know that records of the conduct of both the Ruling as well as Opposition sides are registered in the pages of history," he mentioned in the letter. 

 

12:41 IST, July 26th 2023
Oppn ignorant of house: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Amid continued unabated sloganeering by opposition parties in Rajya Sabha demanding PM Modi's statement on the Manipur issue, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stated that the opposition has become ignorant of the house. He added that nothing is being taken up on record. 

12:23 IST, July 26th 2023
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Amid sloganeering by the opposition parties demanding PM Modi's statement on the Manipur issue, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lower House till 2 pm. 

12:23 IST, July 26th 2023
List of Bills tabled in Lok Sabha
  1. ‘The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ introduced in Lok Sabha.
  2.  ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ introduced in Lok Sabha.
  3. ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ introduced in Lok Sabha.
  4. 'The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023' introduced in Lok Sabha.
  5. ‘The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023’  introduced in Lok Sabha.
12:18 IST, July 26th 2023
Om Birla accepts no-confidence motion against government

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the No Confidence Motion against Government moved by the Opposition. While accepting the motion, Speaker said, "I will discuss with the leaders of all parties and inform you of an appropriate time to take this up for discussion." The Motion was brought to the House by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. 

 

 

12:13 IST, July 26th 2023
Parliament proceedings resume

After getting adjourned till 12 pm, the proceedings of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resumed amid sloganeering by the opposition parties demanding PM Modi's statement on the Manipur issue. 

 
12:10 IST, July 26th 2023
We know that numbers not in favour: Manoj Jha, RJD MP

RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "...We know that the numbers are not in our favour but democracy is not just about numbers. Manipur is burning and people are waiting for the PM to speak...Perhaps under the pretext of No Confidence Motion, he can be made to speak something. That will be the biggest achievement..."

12:00 IST, July 26th 2023
There is dearth of leadership in Congress: BSP MP Malook Nagar on No Confidence Motion

On No Confidence Motion, BSP MP Malook Nagar says, "...There is dearth of leadership in Congress. No Confidence Motion is brought when the PM and Govt before you is somewhat weak. You have the numbers before you so nothing is going to come out of it. Everyone will present their opinion. The PM will come later, answer each of their points, they will be knocked down and Opposition will weaken. So, I think they should not have even thought of this...When discussion will be held, it will be done on all issues. Leaders like Adhir Ranjan will not be able to do anything, there are other leaders in Congress who can do better than him. He can neither speak Hindi nor English. He should only speak Bengali. Opposition will further weaken. If that happens, the country will weaken. BJP will act arbitrarily. Congress is the main Opposition party and they should think through and take steps..."

11:53 IST, July 26th 2023
Sonia Gandhi met AAP MP Sanjay Singh as she arrived at the Parliament today

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi met AAP MP Sanjay Singh as she arrived at the Parliament today. Sanjay Singh and Congress MP Rajani Patil have been suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

