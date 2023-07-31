Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Both Houses Adjourned For Day Amid Ruckus Over Manipur

The Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha, Sushil Kumar Gupta, has issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31st July to 4th August. The whip mandates the presence and support of all AAP MPs during the discussion and passing of the crucial "Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023."

AAP leader Sushil Gupta confirmed that the party has issued a whip to all its MPs, instructing their attendance in the House until August 4, in view of the government's plan to table the Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha later today.The whip issued this week is the third one, with previous whips being issued from July 24 to July 28 and on July 27 to July 28, urging party members to be present during those sessions. The purpose of these whips is to urge the government to discuss issues related to Manipur and to protest the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh.