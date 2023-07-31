Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Both Houses Adjourned For Day Amid Ruckus Over Manipur

Quick links:
Image: Sansad TV
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Opposition doesn't want to participate in the discussion on the Manipur issue. Today when this issue was taken up in the Parliament, the opposition ran away from the discussion. Saddened by the behaviour of the opposition. Manipur is just a political issue for them (Opposition). Today it was proved that they were just shedding crocodile tears on the Manipur issue. If they genuinely cared, then they would have discussed it."
Rajya Sabha, the upper House of Parliament, has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
Rajya Sabha, the upper House of Parliament, has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with the Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber in Parliament on Monday.
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi; Minister of State for Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal; Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan; and Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Syed Nasir Hussain were also present.
"He (Piyush Goyal) should advise the PM to come to Parliament and stop lecturing opposition parties," says Congress leader Manickam Tagore in response to Piyush Goyal's remark on opposition's demand for PM Modi's statement on Manipur.
On short duration discussion on Manipur in Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal along with BJP MPs from the northeast region, said, "Again today, the opposition doesn't want this discussion to take place. There must be some reason why they are running away from a discussion."
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said "My Office will send notices to some of the leaders of the House. We meet at 2:45 pm to find a way out"
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur while moving the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, stated, "I want to say in front of the House that India's film industry is 110 years old. It is not just 110 years old, if any country has the distinction of making maximum number of films in the world, it is India which produces maximum number of films in the world. And we have brought it for the benefit of the film industry. When I talk about the film industry, I don't just consider this bill for the hero, heroine or only their interests. Be it a spot boy, a make-up artist, a choreographer, a junior artist or a dancer, be it anyone, from the entire film industry. We have brought this in the interest of lakhs of people associated with the entire industry. This is a very important bill related to the country's economy and soft power of the country."
TMC leader and Member of Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien, launched a scathing attack on PM Modi saying, "Mr. Prime Minister who the hell you think you are,", "We don't want a butter and toast discussion, we want a full meal,"
"It is the duty of both the ruling party and the opposition to find a solution to this issue (Manipur) but the opposition is trying to not let the discussion happen in the House," said BJP leader Arjun Munda.
"Who is stopping them (opposition) from discussion? But everything can't be done as per their demand, there are rules. I believe this is for the first time that a No-Confidence Motion has been brought just to target the PM," says Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) leader Chirag Paswan
As the I.N.D.I.A bloc continues to create deadlock in Rajya Sabha for the ninth day, Leader of the House and Union minister Piyush Goyal on Monday (July 31) announced that the the Union government is ready to discuss the Manipur issue in the House at 2 pm.
Accusing the Opposition of wasting nine crucial days of Parliament during the Monsoon Session, Piyush Goyal stated, “We want discussions on Manipur to take place in Parliament today at 2 pm. They (Opposition) are trying to misuse the liberty given to the members. The government is ready to discuss Manipur, but they (Opposition) are running away from the debate.” (Read More)
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha resumed after Chairman of the House, Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned it till 12 noon.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm following protests by the opposition which has been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the Manipur issue.
The government on Monday agreed to a discussion on the Manipur issue in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm but the opposition insisted on a debate only under Rule 267 of the House, forcing the chairman to adjourn proceedings till noon.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss border situation with China.
Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Manoj Jha, Amarendra Dhari Singh, Pramod Tiwari, Imam Pratapgarhi, Sandeep Pathak, Rajiv Shukla, K Keshava Rao, Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra, Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, Ranjeet Kumar give suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Manipur situation.
Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal says "We want discussions on Manipur to take place in Parliament today at 2 pm. They (Opposition) are trying to misuse the liberty given to the members. The govt is ready to discuss Manipur, but they (Opposition) have already spoilt 9 important days of the House"
The Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha, Sushil Kumar Gupta, has issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31st July to 4th August. The whip mandates the presence and support of all AAP MPs during the discussion and passing of the crucial "Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023."
AAP leader Sushil Gupta confirmed that the party has issued a whip to all its MPs, instructing their attendance in the House until August 4, in view of the government's plan to table the Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha later today.The whip issued this week is the third one, with previous whips being issued from July 24 to July 28 and on July 27 to July 28, urging party members to be present during those sessions. The purpose of these whips is to urge the government to discuss issues related to Manipur and to protest the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh. (Read More)
I.N.D.I.A parties floor leaders to meet Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and will demand that the MPs delegation who visited Manipur should be allowed to speak in their respective House to tell the ground reality of Manipur: Sources
Govt insulting Parliament by not starting discussion on 'no confidence motion': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "I request them to come inside Parliament and participate in discussions. We want discussions from day 1. What is stopping them (Opposition) from holding talks?... They only run away from discussions rather than taking part in them...This clearly shows that they are doing politics..."
Giving a massive setback to the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Union government is likely to introduce the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha on Monday (July 31). The bill, if passed, will hand over the control of services and transfer of officers in the national capital back in the hands of the central government.
The introduction of the Delhi Services Bill comes at a time when the Monsoon Session of Parliament is witnessing a deadlock since it began on July 20 over the Manipur crisis. The Opposition leaders, belonging to the anti-BJP multi-party alliance I.N.D.I.A, have been protesting against the central government seeking a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing violence in the northeastern state and the horrific video that surfaced on social media showing two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a group of armed men. (Read More)
On Delhi Ordinance Bill, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, said, "Only those mentioned in the List of Businesses today, will be introduced in Parliament. When Ordinance Bill will be there in the list, we will inform the same"
He also said, "We have been asking their (Opposition) demand since the first day, they wanted discussion on Manipur and when we agreed to it, now they changed their demand and want the Prime Minister to speak on this issue. They are trying to politicise this issue. They have brought the no-confidence motion, we will have discussions on the same whenever Speaker decides"
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "We will inform you when it (Delhi Ordinance Bill) will be introduced. It is not mentioned in the List of Businesses today...No-confidence motion will be brought within 10 working days"
"There is going to be a meeting of I.N.D.I.A. party leaders where this (who visited Manipur) delegation is going to brief what they saw in Manipur... No confidence motion has been moved but PM Modi is not ready to come to Parliament," said Congress MP Manickam Tagore.
"Manipur doesn't need political agendas, it needs 'Malham'... Students' career is at stake, internet shutdown and rumour-mongering are prevailing...In the meeting, we will put across our concerns and then the proceedings will be done," says Rajya Sabha MP (RJD) Manoj Kumar Jha.
"It is time for all parties to be united to find peace in Manipur. Like the INDIA alliance has visited Manipur, I believe the Prime Minister should also visit Manipur and lead an all-party delegation, which we would be happy to be part of," says Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.
"Parties of INDIA alliance will speak and vote against the bill in Lok Sabha. This bill is unconstitutional," says AAP leader, Sanjay Singh on Delhi services bill which the government is likely to table in Lok Sabha today.
"BJP leaders are saying that it (opposition's Manipur visit) was tourism, I would request them to visit Manipur," says TMC leader Sushmita Dev