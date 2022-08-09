Noida Assault Case: Shrikant Tyagi Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody Following His Arrest

Shrikant Tyagi was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday. Tyagi was sent to judicial custody by Surajpur Court after his arrest from Meerut earlier in the day. Tyagi was absconding since the time an FIR was lodged by the police on a complaint of a woman.

A video had gone viral of a brawl between Tyagi and the women. The brawl emerged after the woman reportedly objected to the planting of some trees by Tyagi in the neighbourhood, citing a violation of rules. In several parts, Tyagi was heard hurling expletives and was seen assaulting the woman.

Noida Police address on Shrikant Tyagi

The Uttar Pradesh police had formed as many as 12 teams with more than 40 policemen to nab Tyagi. After his arrest, the Commissioner of Police of Gautam Budh Nagar, Alok Singh, in an address to the media apprised as to how Tyagi had plans of escaping via the Airport but understanding that the video had gone viral, he changed his plans. Thereafter, he kept changing his location- from Meerut, Muzzaffarnagar, Rishikesh, Haridwar.

"In all his vehicles a specific number was seen- 001. For which, he has paid in lakhs. There was found a sticker of one political leader. The accused alleges that Swami Prasad Maurya was the political leader who gave him the sticker," CP Singh said to the media.

'It was a challenging assignment'

CP Singh further said, "It was a challenging assignment but my professionally-competent team faced them all, and reached the main accused and arrested him. I want to reassure that there is zero tolerance for the ill-treatment of women and children..."

Meanwhile, a reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced by the Director General of Police and Rs 2 lakh by ACP Home for the police team that nabbed Tyagi and his associates.