On August 8, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahesh Sharma while speaking on the Nodia assault case gave credit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for how the administration and the police of the state are handling the case.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sharma, when asked about the recent demolition of the illegal construction at Shrikant Tyagi's residence, said, "This is the way CM Adityanath functions. Whoever is the culprit has to be punished, so that an example is made out of him, and others think twice before committing such crimes."

"This a good message for the residents of Noida. The women should feel safe as well. Nodia is a 'Mini Bharat', there's people from all over the country living there. This move by the authorities of the state should assure all those people that such behaviour will not be tolerated as nobody is above the law," Sharma added while giving a message to the residents of Noida.

Shrikant Tyagi's aides sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Surajpur Court has sentenced six of Shrikant Tyagi's supporters to 14 days in judicial custody after they allegedly entered the Grand Omaxe society on Sunday and inquired for the address of the woman Tyagi had allegedly assaulted.

According to reports, Shrikant Tyagi's supporters went into the Grand Omaxe society and began tormenting the woman who had confronted him. The Noida Police nabbed six goons after a fight broke out between them and the residents of the society. They were ultimately arrested.

The mobile phones of all six accused persons have been sent for forensic examination. The police told the court that the accused had created a pro-Tyagi WhatsApp group by the name of Tyagi group and in that group, these accused were asking as many people as possible to reach out to help the family of Shrikant Tyagi.

Shrikant Tyagi files surrender application in court

Tyagi submitted a surrender application to the Surajpur court on August 8. According to the court, the case will be heard on August 10. The politician is being sought by twelve teams.

Tyagi, who is presently on the run, was booked in violation of Section 354 after a disagreement with a resident of his housing society, which is the Grand Omex society, in Noida sector 93. Later, according to officials, charges were brought against him under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to incite breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).