Noida Foul-mouth Shrikant Tyagi Gets Bail, Flashes Farcical Smirk For Cameras

Over two months after Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested on charges of abusing and assaulting a woman at a residential society in Noida, on Thursday, October 20, reached his residence after he was granted bail by Allahabad High Court. As he returned home, he was seen with what appeared to be a smirk on his face, which caught a number of netizens' eyes.

Tyagi, 34, came out from jail at around 6.30 p.m. earlier in the day. He also joined hands, making it look as though he achieved some kind of triumph. He was lodged in the Luksar jail in Greater Noida since August 9, and was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on October 18.

Tyagi out on bail

Last month, on September 2, Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Friday rejected his bail application. The bail plea was rejected by Special Judge (Gangsters Act) Ranvijay Pratap Singh in the District and Sessions Court, Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the order copy.

Tyagi, who flexed political connections and claimed association with the ruling BJP, was caught on camera assaulting a female co-resident of the society in the first week of August. He was also heard hurling expletives at the woman, who objected to the plantation by him in the common area.

The BJP had denied links with him and later, an FIR was lodged as he remained at large for four days before being arrested and booked under the Gangsters Act and other relevant IPC sections. He was also booked under Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

(With Agency Inputs)