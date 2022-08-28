Noida Twin Towers: BJP Slams Former SP Govt Over 'corruption, Illegal Constructions'

After months of anticipation, as the illegally constructed Noida Twin Towers are set to be demolished on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the move and launched an attack on the opposition parties as well as the former governments pointing out the 'corruption' that was being carried out previously. Questions were also raised by BJP if similar moves will be taken in the future against illegal constructions.

Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and it's chief Akhilesh Yadav while acclaiming that the Supertech Twin Tower in Noida is a "living proof of the policy of corruption and anarchy" of the former SP government. He further also hailed the BJP government for bringing justice under the leadership of UP Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to Republic TV over the same, the UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya demanded answers from Akhilesh Yadav and alleged that the Samajwadi Party did the work of providing full protection to corruption and instead of admitting its mistake continued making allegations.

He also claimed that the illegal construction is the responsibility of the then government and the officers posted at that time.

Stating that the move will send across a big message, Maurya said,

"This is a big message to those people who have done such a thing. Strict action is taken in our government regarding such matters."

On the other hand, the BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya while pointing out his fingers toward the "builder-bureaucrat-politician nexus" went on to take a jibe at the Adarsh Society in Maharashtra and asked if it will be demolished next.

Notwithstanding the spectacle of seeing the Supertech Twin Towers go down, the demolition strikes at the heart of builder-bureaucrat-politician nexus, which first encroaches, then regularises illegal constructions, to the detriment of law abiding citizens.



Noida Twin Towers demolition

Deemed India's tallest building, the Noida Twin Towers will be demolished on Sunday, August 28, following a directive from the Supreme Court. This is happening almost after a decade-long battle between the Supertech company and the residents living around the towers.

Edifice Engineering, the company handling the demolition will use the implosion waterfall technique and for that, around 3,700 kgs of explosives have been packed inside the buildings, Ceyane and Apex. The explosion will begin from the ground floor and will proceed upwards. The entire event will take a matter of a few seconds before everything turns into rubble.

