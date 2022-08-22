Non-bailable Warrant Against Mukhtar Ansari's Son Abbas; Raids Underway For His Arrest

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Abbas Ansari, son of alleged mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Abbas Ansari, who is an MLA from Mau assembly, was declared an absconder by the district police in connection with a case of allegedly building an FCI godown on the land of people from the scheduled caste in UP's Raini village. A case of transfer of arms license by fraud is also registered against him.

Following the issuance of the arrest warrant by a Lucknow court, the Police raided several locations in different states across the country. According to the sources of Republic Media Network, the raids were conducted in UP, New Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Goa.

This comes nearly two weeks after the Police raided the residence of Abbas Ansari in Lucknow along with his ancestral home in Ghazipur. A member of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Abbas Ansari got embroiled in another controversy earlier this year for his 'hisaab-kitaab' speech. He asked Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav not to transfer any local official for the first six months after coming to power as he had scores to settle.

Mukhtar Ansari too under the scanner

Mukhtar Ansari is currently under the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) scanner and multiple assets of the politician have been seized so far. Recently, the ED allegedly recovered documents of more than 100 Benami properties during the recent raids on premises linked to Mukhtar Ansari, his son and his associates. Sources revealed that these properties were registered under different names and spread from Ghazipur to Lucknow.

Notably, the politician is currently lodged in jail in Banda and 49 cases related to extortion, land grabbing and murder are registered against him. Last week, the ED also seized assets worth more than Rs 20 crore in the Macha village in Ghazipur's Mohammadabad registered under the name of Ansari's elder brother and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Afzal Ansari. Besides this, the Ghazipur district administration also attached two plots measuring 1.901 hectares valued at over Rs 6 crore, which according to the Police, were brought using Mukhtar Ansari's illicit earnings.