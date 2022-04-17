'Non-BJP CMs To Hold Conference In Mumbai, Discuss Political Situation,' Says Sanjay Raut

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, non-BJP chief ministers will hold a conference to discuss the political situation in the country. According to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the conference will take place soon in Mumbai and will discuss prevailing issues like unemployment, inflation, the 'misuse' of Central probe agencies and attempts to create communal discord.

Talks on a united opposition, both with and sans Congress, have been buzzing ahead of the General Elections. Earlier this month, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar threw his weight behind West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's appeal on the same, saying that this had become imperative in the wake of the purported 'misuse' of central agencies.

According to Raut, Banerjee followed up on her efforts and wrote to the Chief Ministers of states where the BJP is not in power, raking up the need to discuss the current situation in the country.

"NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have discussed this and efforts are on to hold such a conference in Mumbai," Raut told PTI.

Opposition parties issue joint appeal on communal violence

The development comes a day after leaders of 13 Opposition parties issued a joint statement on the recent incidents of 'hate speech and communal violence'. Expressing concerns over the 'PM's silence', they claimed that issues relating to food, dress, faith, festivals, and language are being used by the ruling establishment to 'polarise' society.

"This silence is an eloquent testimony to the fact that such private armed mobs enjoy the luxury of official patronage," it said, adding that the country will prosper only if it respects, accommodates, and celebrates its many diversities in full measure.

"We appeal to all sections of the people to maintain peace and foil the sinister objective of those who wish to sharpen communal polarisation. We call upon all our party units across the country to independently and jointly work for maintaining peace and harmony," the statement underlined.

The appeal was undersigned by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and her Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts M.K. Stalin and Hemant Soren, along with RJD, CPI, and IUML amongst others. Only 4 Opposition parties--- Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were not on the list.

(With agency inputs; PTI Image)