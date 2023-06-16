Non-BJP Leaders' Meet On June 23 Will Send Message Of Oppn Unity: CPI (ML) Liberation

CPI (ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya has asserted that the non-BJP leaders' meeting in Patna on June 23 will send a message of opposition unity across the country.

He said that Bihar's ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government, of which his party is a part, is a model of opposition unity to take on the BJP.

"Bihar played a crucial role in India's struggle for Independence... The state gave birth to several mass movements... The June 23 meeting will also send a message that people are up in arms against forces that are attacking the Constitution and spreading the politics of hate," he told reporters Thursday.

The CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary said that given "strong possibilities of early elections", all opposition parties must come together to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The next parliamentary elections are very important. There is every possibility that the polls will be held this year itself. Therefore, opposition parties must start preparations after June 23," he said.

On former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) deciding to snap ties with the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government, he said, "We are analysing it... but the possibility of BJP backing the move cannot be ruled out." Manjhi's son Santosh Suman, who was the SC and ST Welfare Minister, resigned from the Nitish Kumar cabinet on Tuesday, accusing the JD(U) of exerting pressure to merge HAM(S) with the former.