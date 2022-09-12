Dubbing Nitish Kumar a 'non-playing captain', ex-Union Minister RCP Singh ruled out the possibility of his ex-boss becoming the PM in an exclusive interview with Republic TV. Singh who is set to embark on a 'Jan Sampark Yatra' on Monday responded to the Bihar CM's repeated criticism of him. Countering Kumar's assertion that he gave up the JDU national president's post for him, the former IAS officer stressed that he was elected to the position. On the JDU leader him as 'staff', Singh retorted, "If the staff is not there, can you work? This shows his mindset. He thinks that except him, nobody has any contribution to development".

RCP Singh remarked, "I don't hold any grudge in my mind. But look at the kind of language he (Nitish Kumar) is using. What was he known for in the country? He used restrained language and used respectful words. His language has become vicious. What kind of language did he use in the Assembly? What kind of press conference did he address in Delhi? The bitterness in his heart is now on his tongue. To target him, he targeted all IAS officers. He said- what is IAS. IAS and other services have a contribution to democracy."

"And you (Nitish Kumar) are keeping a statue of Sardar Patel beside you. Sardar Patel created the current form of IAS. Was Sardar Patel attached to any position? He had the chance to become the PM after India became independent. Congress leaders in states had passed resolutions in his favour. But he left it. The position was not important to him. He united over 507 Princely State," he added.

#RepublicExclusive | You have Sardar Patel’s statue next to you and then using this language. Was Sardar Patel attached to any position? He just wanted to unify the country: @RCP_Singh hits out at Bihar govt



Watch here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/echH9dQ8eh — Republic (@republic) September 12, 2022

Rubbishing the chances of Kumar becoming the PM candidate following his efforts to unite the opposition, the former Union Minister opined, "BJP established you, made you a Minister at the Centre and the CM in Bihar. Doesn't the opposition know this? Not once, twice but you have switched sides thrice. Is any credibility left? Did anyone call you? Whom has he respected? Take the name of one opposition leader whom he has not insulted in the past."

Highlighting the declining electoral fortunes of JDU, he highlighted, "Look at JDU in Bihar. I have been in the party. In how many districts, do we have MLAs? There is not one MLA in the Shahabad area. We have no MLA in Patna, Lakhisarai, Munger, Jamui. He fought the election under the leadership of the NDA. Why was he made the CM? Because he was the CM face in the election. Who was the face of the Mahagatbandhan? It was Tejashwi Yadav. How must the voters of the Mahagatbandhan be feeling now?"

Bitter parting of ways with JDU

A former civil servant who worked as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's principal secretary, RCP Singh joined JDU after taking voluntary retirement from the IAS in 2010. A member of the Rajya Sabha since 2010, he climbed the ranks of Nitish Kumar's party rapidly and became its national president in 2020. Meanwhile, he also became the lone JDU MP to be inducted into the Union Cabinet in July 2021. Amid rumours of his strained ties with Kumar, the Union Steel Minister was ignored for a Rajya Sabha berth with JDU reposing faith in former MLA Khiru Mahto instead

In July, speculation about his joining BJP gained traction after he was welcomed by BJP leaders in Hyderabad when the National Executive meeting was underway. However, the saffron party dismissed this claim and contended that Singh must have arrived in Telangana's capital city to take part in a government programme. Finally, he resigned from the Union Cabinet on July 6. However, he was slapped with a showcause notice in August for allegedly amassing vast property from 2013 to 2019 and not declaring it in his 2016 Rajya Sabha election affidavit.

As per sources, all these properties were purchased in the name of his wife and two daughters. In response, Singh quit the party and dubbed it a "sinking ship". This was the trigger for the collapse of the JDU-BJP alliance and the formation of the Mahagatbandhan government on August 10. This is Nitish Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister of Bihar while Tejashwi Yadav is into his second term as the Deputy CM.