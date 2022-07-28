Last Updated:

'None Should Be Forced To Hoist Tricolour': Omar Abdullah's Issue With 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

National Conference VP Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the hoisting of the tricolour shouldn't be objected to by anyone but it should not be imposed 'forcibly'.

Written By
Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Omar Abdullah

Image: PTI


National Conference vice-president and former J&K CM, Omar Abdullah on Thursday targeted the government on the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative. Omar said the hoisting of tricolour shouldn't be objected to by anyone but it should not be imposed 'forcibly' either.

"Neither people should be asked forcibly to hoist tricolour, nor they should be stopped from unfurling it with force," Omar Abdullah said.

Recently, a controversy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir over a diktat from officials directing shopkeepers and students to pay Rs 20 as a “deposit fee” for the tricolour to be unfurled as a part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme this Independence Day.

Later, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Anantnag, Mohammad Sharief, had to withdraw a controversial circular for schools in the district, asking students and teachers to pay Rs 20 fee after the order went viral on social media.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Teachers’ Forum, last week, alleged that teachers and students are being forced to contribute money to buy tricolours as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign across Kashmir.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole had said that “Har Ghar Tiranga” is totally a voluntary movement and there is no compulsion and insistence over it.

READ | Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti condemn teacher Rajni Bala's killing in J&K; question Centre
READ | Rajasthan Guv, Owaisi, Omar & others condemn horrific beheading of Hindu Udaipur Tailor
READ | Omar Abdullah takes potshot at Oppn's unity as TMC abstains from Vice-Presidential Polls
READ | Why Omar Abdullah calls Eknath Shinde being Maharashtra CM 'Very bad news for Uddhav'
READ | Taliban unearths Mullah Omar's vehicle, to display it at Afghan National Museum: Report
First Published:
COMMENT