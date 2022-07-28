'None Should Be Forced To Hoist Tricolour': Omar Abdullah's Issue With 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

National Conference vice-president and former J&K CM, Omar Abdullah on Thursday targeted the government on the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative. Omar said the hoisting of tricolour shouldn't be objected to by anyone but it should not be imposed 'forcibly' either.

"Neither people should be asked forcibly to hoist tricolour, nor they should be stopped from unfurling it with force," Omar Abdullah said.

Recently, a controversy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir over a diktat from officials directing shopkeepers and students to pay Rs 20 as a “deposit fee” for the tricolour to be unfurled as a part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme this Independence Day.

Later, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Anantnag, Mohammad Sharief, had to withdraw a controversial circular for schools in the district, asking students and teachers to pay Rs 20 fee after the order went viral on social media.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Teachers’ Forum, last week, alleged that teachers and students are being forced to contribute money to buy tricolours as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign across Kashmir.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole had said that “Har Ghar Tiranga” is totally a voluntary movement and there is no compulsion and insistence over it.