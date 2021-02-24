'North Experiment, South Refreshment?': Javadekar & Naqvi Slam 'superficial' Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his anti-north Indians comments, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that "insulting Indians is a favourite pastime" of the Wayanad MP. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said that "Indians are not superficial you are Mr Rahul Gandhi."

'Superficial Rahul Gandhi'

Joining Javadekar in slamming Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaking to Republic Media Network said, "Pappu does experiment in north and refreshment in the south. This political hypocrisy should stop. Even people do not take him seriously."

"Their thinking is also very feudal and if you look at its history, it has always been room me topi aur road pe tilaak. This is an example of their political hypocrisy. This experiment of Congress is being exposed. They have carried the legacy of the Britishers and they still follow the policy of divide and rule.

'Coming to Kerala very refreshing'

Addressing a public gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, the former Congress chief said, "For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues."

Rahul Gandhi said he learnt a lot from Kerala and understood a bit about the "wisdom of the people" here. He told the gathering that while talking to some students in the US recently, he said he "really enjoys" going to Kerala because of "the way you do politics."

"Recently, I was talking to some students in the United States and I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala and really I love going to Wayanad. It's not just the affection, because the affection of course is there, but it's the way you do your politics."

"If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been a learning experience and pleasure," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, who was representing the Amethi constituency of Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha since 2004, contested from Wayanad constituency in Kerala simultaneously in the general elections of 2019. Although he lost Amethi to Smriti Irani of the BJP, he won from the Congress bastion in Kerala.

