'North Karnataka Will Be Separate State After 2024 Elections', Claims Minister Umesh Katti

Stoking controversy once again, Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti reiterated his demand for separate statehood for North Karnataka, urging all to unite and join the chorus. Addressing a programme in Belgavi, on Wednesday, Katti claimed that after the 2024 General Elections, over 50 new states will be formed from parts of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. Katti holds the portfolios of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, and Forest in the Karnataka Cabinet.

"A debate is viral these days on social media that over 50 new states will be formed in the country after the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024. So, it is for sure that North Karnataka will also become a separate state on the basis of population spread across Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will himself take an initiative on this issue. Three new states will be carved out from Maharashtra, four in Uttar Pradesh, and two in Karnataka," claimed the Karnataka Minister at the address.

On the unfounded claim, Umesh Katti urged the citizens to join hands to make a North Karnataka state possible. He lamented the population, traffic situation, and water supply conditions in Bengaluru and claimed that it was impossible for more IT and BT companies to establish their base in the city henceforth.

"A large number of youth from North Karnataka worked in these companies in Bengaluru. It is high time for IT companies to think beyond Bengaluru and set up their units in North Karnataka, which has a huge potential," he said.

Umesh Katti claims 'discrimination' against North Karnataka

This is not the first time that the Minister has made a controversial statement on dividing Karnataka. Last month, Umesh Katti remarked that he was firm on his demand for separate statehood for North Karnataka since there was a lot of 'discrimination of people in the region' which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was trying to fight.

“I will not hesitate to raise my voice and fight for justice. With Basavaraj Bommai as CM, there is no regional discrimination. He is treating all parts of the state equally, and taking up various development works,” he said at a foundation stone laying programme for the Smriti Vana dedicated to late Sri Vishwesha Thirtha Swamiji, at Neelavara in Udupi.