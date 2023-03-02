Northeast Elections 2023: A Look At BJP's Big Faces Who Made A Mark In Indian Politics

Counting of votes for the state assembly polls of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland is underway and trends show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance is wiping out the polls in all the three states. With the counting trends in favour, the BJP alliance is all set to regain power in the Northeastern states and party leaders have started preparing for the formation of governments in all three states with the help of its alliance.

Amid all the celebrations in the BJP state units as well as national leadership, the recently concluded Northeastern state assembly polls have brought some of the BJP leaders on the national platform. Some of the prominent faces in state politics have made a big mark in Indian politics.

Not only this, the victory has also tightened the BJP's grip in the Northeastern states, other than Assam, where the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has a strong position.

Let's get to know more about the big faces of BJP in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

BJP set to form government in all three states

Dr Manik Saha

The most prominent face of the party and newly-elected MLA in the Tripura state assembly polls 2023, Dr Manik Saha is also the Chief Minister of Tripura. He is a 70-year-old politician and is the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura. He took charge as the CM of the state on May 15, 2022, after the then BJP CM Biplab Kumar Deb suddenly resigned from the post at a legislature party meeting.

Soon after resignation of Biplab Kumar Deb, the BJP announced Manik Saha as his successor, following which, Saha took oath as the 11th CM of Tripura. This sudden move came up from the party within six years of Saha joining BJP from Congress.

Saha represents the Town Bordowali constituency in the state assembly. He was elected as the Member of Rajya Sabha in 2022 before becoming the Chief Minister of the state. He was the President of BJP Tripura unit from 2020 till 2022 and during his tenure as state unit president, he made a mark in state politics.

Before joining BJP in 2016, he was a member of Indian National Congress (INC). He is doctor by profession and has degrees of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) in 'Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery'.

He had earlier fuelled a political controversy, while referring to the left leaders by saying that BJP is like the holy river Ganga and bathing in it will vanish their sins.

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, a 54-year-old politician, who is often referred to as 'Maama' in the state of Assam, is the 15th serving Chief Minister of the state. He took oath as the state's CM on May 10, 2021.

A five-time Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly from Jalukbari constituency, Himanta Biswa Sarma has been one of the most strong and prominent faces of BJP in the entire Northeastern region. As a politician, not only in the state of Assam, but he has emerged as a prominent leader, who is making a mark in the national leadership. Before becoming the CM, he also served as minister in the Government of Assam.

A lawyer by profession, Sarma became a solicitor and practised law at Gauhati High Court before his entry to politics. Earlier, he was a member of the Congress political party before joining the BJP in August 2015.

Sarma was the Congress candidate for Jalukbari in 2001 and he defeated Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Bhrigu Phukan. He served as a minister both in the first and second Tarun Gogoi cabinet. During his third term, he resigned from the Congress and joined BJP.

He led the BJP's successful state election campaign in 2016 and was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister. He took charge as the Chief Minister of Assam in May 2021, succeeding Sarbananda Sonowal.

Recently, he hit the headlines for his strict action against child marriage in the state, which sent thousands of men to jail. He also holds a firm political grip on national politics.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state presidents

Temjen Imna Along has been the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party of Nagaland since January 15, 2020. He is the newly-elected member of the Legislative Assembly in Nagaland from Alongtaki constituency and a social media sensation. This is the second time he has been elected from the same assembly seat. He is serving as the minister of Higher and Technical education in the fourth Neiphiu Rio government since 2018. Apart from being part of the government, he is one of the most liked politicians on social media.

Rajiv Bhattacharjee is the current president of BJP Tripura unit. He was appointed as the new BJP state president, after Dr Manik Saha took charge as the Chief Minister. BJP national president appointed him as the party chief in Tripura. Rajiv began his political life along with his nature of serving the society. He comes from Banamalipur area in Tripura and is a BJP candidate from the same assembly constituency. He was trailing behind Congress as per counting trends.

Ernest Mawrie is the president of BJP's Meghalaya unit and has been holding the post since January 2020. He comes from Nongthymmai in East Khasi Hills area and contested assembly elections in the year 2018 from the same seat. However, he could not manage to win and lost the seat to Congress' Charles Pyngrope. The 51-year-old politician has again contested the Meghalaya assembly polls from the West Shillong constituency. He was at the fourth position during the counting, making the hope for his win very bleak.