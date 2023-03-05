'Northeast People Reiterated Their Trust In PM Modi': Assam CM Himanta Sarma

"People of the three northeastern states where elections were recently held have reiterated their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said while talking to media persons on March 4, Saturday.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The people have reiterated their trust in PM Modi. Except for Meghalaya, this is the second time the NDA-BJP has won in the two states. This clearly ensures that we will at least win 25-26 seats in the Lok Sabha as well. This win is because of PM Modi’s efforts in the Northeast. We have repeated our success in almost all states of the Northeast.”

Sarma on Greater Tipraland

Speaking on the demand for Greater Tipraland, the Chief Minister said, "First and foremost, Tripura cannot be divided. It will stay one. However, the issues of tribals should also be addressed. I believe that the new Government of Tripura and the Central Government will together address their grievances and if needed will work with Tipra Motha too.”

'Left and Congress never stood a chance': Sarma's jibe at Left-Congress alliance

Launching an unsparing attack on the Left-Congress alliance, Sarma said, "Left and Congress never stood a chance, only hype was created around their alliance. Elections took place and the hype was exposed."

Himanta Biswa Sarma also informed about the swearing-in ceremony in the northeastern states. The swearing-in ceremony in Tripura will be held on March 8 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on March 7. He further said that the BJP leaders in Tripura have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the oath-taking. "PM loves the northeast and the people here. I am sure PM Modi will come,” Sarma said.

Speaking about the post-poll violence that occurred in the West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya, Assam CM Sarma exuded confidence in the new Tripura government to successfully tackle post-poll violence in the state.

He said, “This is the issue of the state. I believe that in a democracy once the voting is done, there should not be conflict or violence. I am sure the government of Tripura will manage the situation well. Law and order is the first priority of any state government.” Notably, BJP returned to power in the state by winning an absolute majority in the Tripura Assembly polls on Thursday.