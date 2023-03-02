Northeast Polls 2023: 7, 10, 15 & 18 Votes Decided The Winners In These Seats

Amid the ongoing contest between the political parties in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura Assembly polls, the elections have also been defined by several candidates who registered their win by fine margins in several constituencies. In a dramatic scene, certain candidates in Meghalaya managed to win the polls by just 10, 15 and 18 votes.

While the NPP has won 18 seats, UDP (10), Congress (5), TMC (3) and BJP (2), the difference in the number of votes received by several candidates belonging to these parties is extremely shocking as the winning margin between the leading and the trailing candidate stands really low.

As per Election Commission, Dr Mizanpur Rahman Kazi of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Gavin Miguel Mylliem and Rupam M Marak of AITC won by securing a margin of just 10, 15 and 18 votes respectively.

Here's the list of candidates in Meghalaya Assembly elections, who managed to win by securing the lowest vote margins:

Candidate name Vote Margin Party Constituency Dr Mizanpur Rahman Kazi 10 All India Trinamool Congress Rajabala Gavin Miguel Mylliem 15 People's Democratic Front Sohra Rupam M Marak 18 All India Trinamool Congress Dadenggre Ronnie V Lyngdoh 38 Indian National Congressi Mylliem Lahkmen Rymbui 57 United Democratic Party Amlarem Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah 104 United Democratic Party Mawphlang

While more than 5 candidates in Meghalaya elections won by a margin of less than 50 votes, a Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Salhoutuonuo Kruse in Nagaland Assembly polls registered his victory by gaining just 7 votes more than his opponent in the Western Angami constituency. Apart from the NDPP leader, NPF leader Kuzholuzo Nienu managed to win by a margin of 48 votes.

It is important to note that NDPP supremo and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, on the other hand, won the Northern Angami-II seat, defeating Congress' Seyievilie Sachu by a huge margin of 15,824 votes.

Here's the list of candidates in Nagaland Assembly elections, who managed to win by securing the lowest vote margins:

Candidate name Votes Party Constituency Salhoutuonuo Kruse 7 Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Western Angami Kuzholuzo Nienu 48 Naga Peoples Front Phek S Toiho Yeptho 69 Nationalist Congress Party Suruhuto Noke Wangnao 82 Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Tapi

Meanwhile, BJP is set to return to power with a clear majority in Tripura by winning a total of 31 seats with 39% of the vote share. According to the Election Commission, the saffron party and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) have registered a clear majority in 31 constituencies and secured a second term. Tipra Motha has won 13 seats, CPIM has won 11 seats and Congress won 3 seats.

Here's the list of candidates in Tripura Assembly elections, who managed to win by securing the lowest vote margins: